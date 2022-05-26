InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Design for Hand Drills (DNV-348)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated with trying to use a traditional drill to complete a three-handed job," said an inventor, from Brighton, Colo., "so I invented the GAUNTLET TOOL SYSTEM. My design reduces user fatigue, it increases productivity, it improves safety and it provides more efficient force."

The patented invention provides a hand drill with a linear design to reduce pressure on the wrist, hand and forearm. In doing so, it allows torque to be controlled by the whole arm. As a result, it reduces hand stress, fatigue, potential injuries, tool slippage and material damage. It also increases efficiency and safety. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use with one hand so it is ideal for trade workers, construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-348, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp