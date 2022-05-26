EAGLE POINT SOFTWARE TO PRESENT AT NORDIC BIM SUMMIT ON IMPORTANCE OF CORPORATE LEARNING STRATEGIES

DUBUQUE, Iowa, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Biver, Chief Operating Officer of Eagle Point Software, will present at the upcoming Nordic BIM Summit in Stockholm, Sweden, held June 1-2, 2022. This Summit is recognized as one of the largest BIM events in Europe within the building and infrastructure landscape.

Biver will be on stage two times at the event. He will first participate in a skills and knowledge panel discussion, where he and other experts will explain best practices of how successful companies are investigating new ways of working with competence development and skills uplift. He will later present his session topic, "Time for Training: Why Your Firm Needs a Learning Strategy." Here, Biver will focus on the benefits gained by AEC firms that create a corporate learning strategy to ensure employees have time in their workday to upskill.

Biver explained the importance of his attendance at this international BIM Summit. "It is an honor to be a part of this outstanding conference in the Nordics and present alongside a group of widely-recognized industry leaders. As COVID has taken away the opportunity for most in-person events over the past two-plus years, I know I am pleased that the opportunity is finally here to return to an in-person conference setting. This is where connections are made and important information is shared."

Biver continued, "Our team at Eagle Point continues to lead via innovation and the introduction of new best practices, and I am excited to share insights about training and upskilling in the AEC arena. This is sure to be an outstanding event."

Pinnacle Series by Eagle Point Software is an AEC and manufacturing e-learning solution that features a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other manufacturing development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

About Pinnacle Series

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC & manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to 250,000+ global AEC & manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software e-learning training content , plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency.

