Curaleaf Introduces Endless Coast Cannabis-Infused Seltzers in Massachusetts

Company's first beverage offering is formulated with botanical extracts and fast-acting nanotechnology

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced the launch of Endless Coast Cannabis-Infused Seltzers, a highly sociable line of low-calorie, low-sugar and low-carb beverages which will be available tomorrow at Curaleaf dispensaries in Massachusetts.

Endless Coast (PRNewswire)

Just in time for the summer beverage season, Endless Coast delivers balanced cannabinoid ratios in four refreshing botanical flavors featuring naturally-derived fruit extracts and essences. Each seltzer utilizes finely-tuned nanotechnology to accelerate the onset of calming effects and match the speed of your typical social beverage. By turning cannabis oil into tiny water-soluble molecules, the THC compounds are more efficiently absorbed into the bloodstream with effects felt in as little as 15-30 minutes. Endless Coast is available in four micro-dosed options to provide consumers with a consistent and controlled experience:

Lemon Ginger: Infused with 2.5mg THC; naturally-derived lemon and ginger extracts.

Orange Mango Jalapeño : Infused with 5mg THC; naturally-derived orange mango jalapeño extracts.

Lime: Infused with 5mg THC; naturally-derived lime essence.

Grapefruit & Botanicals: Infused with 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD; naturally-derived grapefruit and botanical extracts.

"People love their seltzer and we're thrilled to bring Endless Coast, another innovative product featuring nanotechnology and great flavor, to the market, beginning in Massachusetts," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Endless Coast not only speaks to the rising demand for cannabis-infused beverages, but also reimagines how everyday consumers and in particular the 'canna curious' can incorporate cannabis into their lives."

According to U.S. data from Headset, cannabis beverage market share has increased by more than 20% in the last two years. Endless Coast is uniquely positioned within the high-growth product category in one of the most mature adult-use markets on the East Coast.

Endless Coast will be available at dispensaries across Massachusetts as well as Curaleaf's four locations in Oxford, Ware, Hanover and Provincetown. For more information on product availability, please visit www.endlesscoastseltzer.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 133 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the launch of Endless Coast Cannabis-Infused Seltzers. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

media@curaleaf.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.