Batteries Plus of Florida to Participate in FTA's Tax-Free "Holiday" Season

HARTLAND, Wis., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend marks the beginning of the Federation of Tax Administrator's (FTA) 2022 State Sales Tax Holidays, and Batteries Plus – the nation's largest and fastest growing battery, light bulb, key fob, and repair franchise – will be participating. Batteries Plus will aid Floridians who are planning to stock up on preparatory battery supplies for the arrival of this year's hurricane season.

Florida residents have the opportunity to purchase a number of commonly used power-related supplies from their local Batteries Plus location to help them prepare for severe weather. The state's "weather preparedness holiday" allows shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on designated items beginning on Saturday, May 28 and lasting until Friday, June 10.

"With Hurricane Season officially beginning on June 1st, we want to make sure that families and individuals throughout the state are given every chance to prepare themselves and get the supplies they need," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "Given the NOAA's anticipation of the 2022 season being more active than years past, the value of this year's tax holiday will have an even greater significance."

Supplies include, but are not limited to, packages of batteries costing $50 or less, portable power banks for $60 or less, as well as lighting solutions such as flashlights, headlamps, and lanterns. In addition to everyday items, various types of generators that are under $750 are also available for purchase without the sales tax add-on. Further details on each safety preparation item Batteries Plus offers can be found here .

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items a single customer can purchase, be it a single transaction or multiple transactions over the course of the holidays duration. No exemption certificate is necessary. Search here to find the Batteries Plus location nearest you.

