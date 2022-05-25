LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (www.ModernVegas.com) are ecstatic to announce everyone's favorite New York City singles are making their way to Las Vegas in a live stage show Sex n' The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody. Sex n' The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody opens its first-ever residency beginning May 28, 2022. It's the ultimate 'Girls Night Out' featuring Bottomless Champagne with most tickets.

Sex n’ The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody Opens in Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

Sex n' The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody has been a smash hit around the country, from Performing Art Centers to intimate venues; this raucous production has been playing to sold-out audiences. Written by Las Vegas local, singer, actor, and voice-over artist Valerie Witherspoon, Sex n' The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody is a fun-filled live stage show which tackles serious topics like "Will I ever find the One?", "Can you Really ever be over your ex?" and most importantly "Is that Really a 'neck massager'?".

Producer, Tim Flaherty, said, "We are thrilled and excited to open this hilarious Sex n' The City: A Super Unauthorized Musical Parody in Las Vegas. The show is absolutely brilliant, and we can't wait to entertain all the throngs of Sex in The City fans that come to see the show! Throw in bottomless champagne, and you can't help but have a blast!"

The Las Vegas residency of Sex n' The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody features an amazingly talented cast, including Lauren Ashlea Fraser, who is returning to the role of Charlotte, Michael Kaczurak as Miranda, Kaci Machacyk as Samantha, Bethany Nicole Taylor as Carrie, and Julian McCleary as Big.

"From the minute my team and I saw this show a few years ago, we knew it needed to be a resident show in Las Vegas", said Pete Housley, CEO of Admit VIP, the operator of the Modern Showrooms. "Admittedly, I was not an avid fan of the original television show, but this parody had me and my friends laughing and singing along. We thought, 'what would make this show even better?' the answer, of course, is bottomless champagne in our brand new Athena Showlounge."

Sex n' The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody opens May 28, 2022, inside The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel located at 375 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale now starting at $54.95 online at www.ModernVegas.com, by calling 702-483-8056, or through most major ticket brokers. Group discounts are available; please call 702-483-8056 for information.

About The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel

The Modern Showrooms are operated by Admit VIP and its founder and CEO, Peter Housley. This unique entertainment complex consists of two performance spaces: the 120-seat Pegasus Showroom and the brand new 150-seat Athena Showlounge. The Modern features classic Las Vegas entertainment, including All Motown - The Only All-Female Cast Motown Revue, All Shook Up - The Ultimate Tribute to Elvis Presley, BurlesQ - Classic Las Vegas Showgirl Show, The Big Little Variety Show, Sex n' The City Musical Parody and two Best of Las Vegas Award Winning Shows - Late Night Magic and Jokesters Comedy Club.

Media Contact: Denise Kraft, denise@vergepublicrelations.com, 206-852-1656

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Admit VIP