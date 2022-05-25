FREE PROFESSIONAL DOG GROOMING SEMINAR

Love Groomers University with Mackensie Murphy

ST. CHARLES, Mo., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis based professional dog grooming supplier, Love Groomers and Mackensie Murphy of Groom Team USA will be hosting a Poodle and Doodle workshop at The Academy of Pet Careers in St. Charles, MO on Sunday July 17th 2022. The event is free to attend and will run from 11 am – 4 pm. Mackensie Murphy will cover all things prep work. From products to tools, she'll demonstrate exactly what you need to know to get the best finishes and end results. She will also cover different poodle and doodle trims – from flashy to salon styles, top knots, different head styles, scissored legs, and tail ideas. The seminar will give professional groomers the opportunity to improve their grooming techniques by watching and learning from one of the top dog groomers in the country. Visit lovegroomers.com to register for the event.

