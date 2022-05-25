Crelate Expands Executive Team with Two Key Hires

New SVP of Revenue and VP of Engineering position Crelate for rapid growth as it continues to transform and streamline workflow for recruiting and staffing industries

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crelate, the leading, flexible recruitment platform for the talent industry, today announced two new key hires as part of their goals to accelerate company growth. Leigh Haydon will serve as senior vice president (SVP) of revenue, and Gabe Hicks will serve as vice president (VP) of engineering.

The recent hires of Haydon and Hicks follow a successful year of customer expansion and adoption of Crelate's flexible and intuitive platform. Crelate's award-winning front office recruitment software has expanded into a staffing and consulting tool for modern talent-focused businesses and agencies. The platform is designed to support single-desk shops all the way to the largest agencies.

"Crelate experienced accelerated growth and transformation in 2021. We're excited to continue empowering staffing, recruiting firms, and talent-centric businesses, frustrated with disjointed status quo software, especially as workforce shortages remain a challenge," said Aaron Elder, CEO of Crelate. "Leigh and Gabe are great additions to help us drive our vision in the market – to provide a highly flexible, enterprise-class software platform to talent businesses of any and every size."

With over 15 years of sales and account management leadership across a range of successful B2B SaaS companies, Haydon will lead all sales and go-to-market functions to accelerate growth for the Crelate platform. Haydon's recent experience includes serving as VP of Investment Management at Real Page, Inc., chief revenue officer at Investor Management Services, and as an advisor to early-stage SaaS B2B companies.

Hicks, a technology veteran, built his career constructing mission-critical, high-scale applications. He will lead the Crelate engineering team in driving platform scale and innovation. He previously served as CTO to both Dev9 and Nortal and has been instrumental in planning, architecture, and deploying robust technical solutions for many clients and companies.

Earlier this year, Crelate announced new funding from Five Elms to support additional strategic growth, including key hires as the company scales. Crelate has received investments totaling $11.5 million to date.

To learn more about Crelate, visit www.crelate.com.

About Crelate

Founded in 2012, Crelate is a fast, flexible recruitment platform for modern talent businesses— recruiting, staffing, and consulting. With over 2,000 customers, Crelate enables agencies of any size to compete with industry giants while preserving their unique processes and competitive advantages by integrating a powerful and customizable ATS, Recruiting CRM, and back-office management. With an intuitive and flexible architecture, Crelate equips firms with the tools to make more placements, win more business, and seriously scale teams. At Crelate, our mission is to grow lasting prosperity for all through the empowerment of entrepreneurship and employment.

