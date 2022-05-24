Stratbeans unveils the World's first Content Engineering LMS in Orlando, Florida

With ByteCasting, Stratbeans accelerates Digital Transformation in US

The new LMS solution: Fit for Use in under Five minutes.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratbeans Learning Solutions, one of India's leading learning management solutions (LMS) provider, launched ByteCasting - the world's first content engineering LMS at a Talent conference in Orlando, Florida recently.

Stratbeans ByteCasting - the World's First Content Engineering LMS (PRNewswire)

ByteCasting is targeted toward Learning & Development (L&D) teams, Instructional Designers, and LMS admins. This first-of-its-kind solution facilitates development, sharing, and optimization for various bandwidths and mobile learning, facilitating editing and managing legacy content capabilities to customize author eLearning content. These enhanced features drastically decrease the cost and implementation time of any learning program and is highly effective for SMEs.

"We are excited to announce the release of our new eLearning authoring tool, ByteCasting," said Sameer Nigam, CEO of Stratbeans, speaking in Orlando at the ATD Conference. "For a long time, content engineering in the LMS system was completely ignored, resulting in huge challenges for content development teams and impacting learning outcomes. Our new solution, ByteCasting, is a result of research to quickly adapt to change and make learning easier and cost-efficient for businesses."

Some of the many challenges ByteCasting will solve include making changes quickly in existing eLearning content, content compression for huge files, and eventually making it more accessible in any bandwidth.

ByteCasting LMS instance can be set up in under five minutes. With ByteCasting, eLearning development teams can manage published eLearning, as well as source files such as .Story, .cp, and others with revision control. Subject matter experts and influencers without content authoring skills can use the inbuilt authoring to create a variety of content formats, including multimedia, assessments, and augmented reality. An added bonus of this innovative content engineering LMS, ByteCasting is loaded with all standard features of LMS with AI-driven support. This can be configured and upgraded to enterprise LxP with skill matrix and collaborative learning.

About Stratbeans:

Stratbeans Learning Solutions provides a 360-degree approach to businesses and has successfully catered to the eLearning requirements of more than 100 global enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, to help them digitally train their employees. Founded by Sameer Nigam, Prasoon Nigam, and Pradeip Agarwal, Stratbeans provides enterprises with a holistic approach to the digital transformation of all businesses.

Stratbeans Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stratbeans