SANTÉ Realty Investments fortifies fund governance with addition of Mark Schouten to its Advisory Board

TEMPE, Ariz., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANTÉ Realty Investments is pleased to welcome Mark Schouten to its Advisory Board called the Founders Circle. Mr. Schouten is the President, CEO and owner of Diversified Roofing, an industry leader and one of the largest roofing specialists in the southwestern and southern United States. Mr. Schouten holds several directorship positions and focuses on socially responsible associations, which fits with SANTÉ's pursuit of investing in properties fulfilling its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

(PRNewsfoto/SANTÉ Realty Investments) (PRNewswire)

The purpose of the Founders Circle is to bring top-quality, senior-level experience and advice to the management of SANTÉ Realty. By adding Mr. Schouten to the Founders Circle, SANTÉ Realty benefits from Mr. Schouten's guidance in the growth and development of its ground lease fund. The SANTÉ ground lease fund has experienced significant growth as developers begin to see ground leases as a source of sale-leaseback financing for their projects.

Mr. Schouten shared, "By participating with SANTÉ, I feel I can bring an outside perspective to further facilitate proper governance for the group. I have a strong desire to continuously learn about new innovations in the real estate industry and SANTÉ is certainly a leader from that standpoint."

Jim Small, CEO of SANTÉ Realty Investments says – "Our Ground Lease fund, used as a source of financing, is opening new opportunities for developers. Mark's advice will be very helpful to achieving the long-term vision of a high yield growth of SANTÉ Realty Investments. He is an ideal addition to our Advisory Board."

ABOUT SANTÉ REALTY INVESTMENTS

SANTÉ Realty Investments is a purpose driven organization delivering private equity in the real estate sector where the firm has high conviction of being able to deliver superior returns to its institutional investors. The firm was founded in 2009 and has grown to be an industry leader in commercial real estate both in the US and Europe by leveraging its proprietary methodology including the SANTÉ Acquisition Advantage™, SANTÉ Due Diligence Discovery™, SANTÉ Asset Management Method™, & SANTÉ Investor Cash Flow Maximizer™ programs.

Further information please contact Dave Shaw, Managing Director of Capital Markets for SANTÉ Realty Investments at 602-753-3538 or via email at dshaw@santerealty.com

Additional background information is available at www.SANTErealty.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SANTÉ Realty Investments