MellingMedical and New World Medical Helping Veterans Together

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and New World Medical, a global medical device company focused on glaucoma treatment, today announced an agreement that will help address a rise in glaucoma diagnoses among military service members.

This partnership will provide better access to New World Medical's products to veterans suffering from glaucoma.

"It is an honor to work with a company whose product line is exceeded in quality only by their history of helping others," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "Teaming up with a company that has pursued excellence in technology while caring for the world's disadvantaged is a reflection of the best in medicine."

The agreement is a natural outgrowth of a shared commitment to delivering best-in-class ophthalmic products and supplies. MellingMedical serves federal health facilities through its Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule and New World Medical offers an array of devices and implants related to the treatment of glaucoma.

"As our company continues to grow we are constantly looking for opportunities to expand our reach and ultimately serve more patients. MellingMedical has established a strong presence and reputation within the field of ophthalmology serving government facilities. This partnership will allow us to provide better access to our world class portfolio of Glaucoma products to these veterans suffering from Glaucoma," said Raymond Kong, Chief Commercial Officer at New World Medical.

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About New World Medical

New World Medical was founded by Dr. A. Mateen Ahmed, who was determined to develop, manufacture, and market cutting-edge medical devices to alleviate ophthalmic ailments globally. New World Medical's mission is to preserve and enhance vision by delivering innovations to benefit humanity and achieves this through partnerships with surgeons and eye care professionals who are dedicated to alleviating the burden of blindness around the globe.

The company's product portfolio includes its flagship devices, the market-leading glaucoma drainage device, the Ahmed® Glaucoma Valve; the newest valveless glaucoma drainage device, the Ahmed ClearPath®, the Kahook Dual Blade® and KDB GLIDE®, which are used for goniotomy procedures to excise trabecular meshwork via an ab interno approach; and now the newest member of their innovative portfolio, the STREAMLINE® Surgical System. To learn more about the unique mission of New World Medical or their innovative product line, please visit https://www.newworldmedical.com

