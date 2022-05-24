ACEM Ranked 24th in the World in FT Executive Education Ranking 2022

SHANGHAI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23, 2022, the Financial Times (FT) released the 2022 Global Executive Education ranking. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) has ranked 24th in the world.

In this ranking, the indicators related to the value enhancement brought by executive education programs of ACEM to the students are outstanding, and the quality and effect of the programs have been widely recognized. The follow-up of custom program of executive education has ranked 11th in the world, the value for money, program design, preparation and aims achieved have all ranked 19th in the world. Teaching methods and materials has ranked 20th in the world. Among the sub-indicators of executive education open program, the follow-up has ranked 13th in the world, the pre-class preparation has ranked 16th in the world, and teaching methods and materials has ranked 21st in the world.

Founded in 1896, Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) is one of the three oldest Chinese universities and consistently ranked top five in the nation. ACEM has long been a leader in SJTU's overall development, and in Chinese business education overall. For decades, China's Ministry of Education has consistently evaluated the College as a top business school in China.

As a core program of ACEM, the Executive Education Center upholds the rigorous and pragmatic style of school running and the pursuit of excellence in international education, by offering open courses, custom courses and international courses. Through the course, students and enterprises improve the structure of management knowledge, obtain the frontier dynamics of management theory, solve practical management problems, improve innovative thinking and leadership, and promote the transformation and upgrading of enterprises, as well as innovative development. At the same time, it builds a platform for the government, universities, and enterprises to integrate resources and establish long-term and stable strategic alliances with key enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region to spread global successful management ideas and experience in order to help enterprises develop rapidly. After 30 years of training accumulation, the Executive Education Center has provided training for more than 1,300 companies and more than 100,000 trainees.

