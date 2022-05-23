USW Commits to Engaging Administration in Pursuit of Successful Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Agreement

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The United Steelworkers union (USW) released the following statement upon the Biden administration's announcement that it will launch negotiations on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF):

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers) (PRNewswire)

"Last year President Biden laid out his vision for an Indo-Pacific strategy to deepen U.S. engagement in the region. Since that time, the administration has consulted with the USW on the contours of the policy and the goal of ensuring that the economic components of a potential deal reflect the president's worker-centered priorities.

"While the details for the negotiations are still in flux as the administration seeks to engage partners in the region, the USW commits to continuing its deep engagement with the administration across all issues, as well as on which countries may be suitable partners. This must be a high standards agreement with partners that have the capacity and intent to meet its terms.

"Our goal will always be reaching an agreement that advances the interests of U.S. workers, strengthens our economy and adheres to our values and ideals. There is a long road ahead, and we are willing partners.

"The U.S. already is engaged in the Indo-Pacific through more than $1 trillion in investments, substantial trade flows and strategic partners. Workers don't question this: They understand that America is stronger when we work with friends and allies.

"At the same time, workers will not hesitate to oppose bad trade and economic initiatives.

"Engagement on the IPEF to date has identified key issues that must be addressed. Organized labor has and will continue to provide input and work with the administration to try and reach a successful IPEF. At the end of the day, our support will depend on the substance of any agreement and the results it provides to our workers."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, jkamm@usw.org, 412-562-2444

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)