Midea Showcases FlashChef™ and Scan&Go™ Series for Professional Kitchens at the National Restaurant Association Show 2022

CHICAGO, May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Group (000333SZ), one of the world's leading home appliance manufacturers, will exhibit its professional kitchen product series at the 2022 National Restaurant Association Show (NRA Show 2022) in Chicago from May 21 to 24. Featuring two hero products, the Midea FlashChef™ High Speed Oven and the Scan&Go™ Microwave, Midea will showcase its capacity to meet all food service demands at booth #9107 at McCormick Place.

"We're excited to be back at the NRA show for the first time since 2018. As one of the world's largest home appliance companies, Midea has a consumer-centric approach and strives to bring surprisingly friendly products that actually address our consumers' pain-points," said Kenneth Megarr, R&D Culinary Applications Chef of Midea America. "Midea offers a comprehensive selection of commercial ovens to fulfill any food service demand while requiring less effort on the users' end."

With ultra-efficient performance, effortless operation, and impressive durability, the Midea FlashChef™ High Speed Oven and the Scan&Go™ Microwave are considered the perfect choice for increasing operation efficiency in commercial establishments such as convenience stores or coffee shops.

The Midea FlashChef™ high-speed oven provides excellent cooking performance as well as a sleek, space-saving design with an 8" HD TFT touch panel. The oven has dual impingement technology for the quick browning and crisping of both sides of food, as well as two magnetrons for faster heating and stable power output. The inverter technology also enables the oven to cook food quickly and uniformly while saving energy.

As the company's first commercial microwave with a built-in scanner for ease of use, the Midea Scan&Go™ microwave reduces the workload of employees and saves users' time in the retail business. The cooking time and power settings for various food can be pre-programmed on a computer, which generates a QR code that contains the cooking instructions. By scanning the QR code, the cooking instructions will be transferred to the Scan&Go™ microwave. Once programmed, users can simply scan the food's barcode with the Scan&Go™ microwave's built-in scanner and place the food into the microwave oven to cook without requiring to manually set the power level and time as they normally do. The Scan&Go™ microwave provides auto programming for 100 recipes to cover the majority of usage scenarios.

Midea offers a broad range of commercial ovens to satisfy every food service need for various locations such as supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, convenience stores, coffee shops, hospitals, railway stations, schools, stadiums, cruise lines, and more.

To place an order, please visit: www.midea.com/us/commercial-kitchen or contact Rex Ou, Head of Midea Commercial Kitchen Sales and Kenneth Megarr, R&D Culinary Applications Chef/Product Manager of Midea America. Contact information can be found on the bottom.

About Midea Commercial Kitchen Appliances

Since producing its first microwave in 1999, Midea has grown to become the World's No.1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand*. The Midea Microwave & Cleaning Appliances Division (MCA) integrates a range of activities from R&D through production and marketing, with a staff of 9,000. MCA boasts a complete microwave oven industry chain, as well as one of the largest microwave oven manufacturing bases in the world.

*Source Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 22ed, retail volume sales in units, 2021 data

Midea Group

Midea Group, with its credo 'humanizing technology' and an annual revenue of more than USD 53.26 billion in 2021, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #288 at 2021's Global Fortune 500.

Midea Group's business goes beyond home appliances and comprises of five business pillars: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, HVAC & Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation, as well as Digital Innovation.

Within the smart home division Midea Group's main global brands a holistic home appliances product portfolio are Toshiba (premium), Midea (mass market), Comfee' (young & trendy), besides specialized brands like eureka (premium floor care) and MasterKitchen (premium kitchen & built-in).

Midea Group's strong commitment to R&D has resulted in more than 62.000 authorized patents to-date. Over 150.000 employees in 28 worldwide innovation and 34 production centers develop, manufacture, and distribute products in more than 200 countries.

