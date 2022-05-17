Complete Care Partners Selects iTether Technologies' Community Supervision Platform to Reduce Recidivism in Yavapai County, AZ.

PHOENIX, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTether Technologies, Inc. and Complete Care Partners, LLC. have announced a multi-year agreement to implement iTether's community supervision platform to improve client engagement, expand access to resources, and reduce recidivism in Yavapai County.

Complete Care Partners of Arizona is the sole provider of diversion services for the Yavapai County Attorney's Office. Their diversion program includes a wrap-around approach to delivering services, focusing on social determinants of health including addressing mental health issues and helping clients to meet their basic needs. Complete Care Partners was founded in 2020 by two of Yavapai County's key beahvioral health providers: Spectrum Healthcare and Polara Health.

"We are excited to implement the iTether platform in our program to better connect with our clients through secure messaging and video appointments, track progress on program goals, and stay on top of their diversion program requirements," said Erin Ortega, Managed Care Coordinator for Complete Care Partners. "The platform offers a customizable set of tools that enables us to support these individuals in ways that foster growth and change for participants – the real reason we provide this program."

Bradley D. Wilde, Founder and CEO of iTether Technologies said, "There's so much work to be done across the country in the arena of justice reform. iTether looks forward to creating impactful changes along with Complete Care Partners here in Yavapai county."

About Complete Care Partners, LLC

Complete Care Partners, LLC provides services as sole administrator for the diversion program initiated through the Yavapai County Attorney's Office. They assist first-time or low-level offenders, who are better served outside of the regular court system, with program services, including life skills, employment or education gaps, housing and transportation in addition to substance abuse and mental health treatment.

About iTether Technologies, Inc.

iTether Technologies, Inc. provides HIPAA compliant digital care technology that is customizable and scalable, connecting individuals to their care team to improve outcomes and increase wellness. iTether's engagement platform integrates with current clinical or community supervision workflows, and is applicable to any outpatient, behavioral, physical health, or criminal justice treatment plan.

