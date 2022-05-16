Unit4 Appoints Tania Garrett as Chief People Officer

Adobe veteran brings over 20 years of global HR experience to help accelerate the

company's rapid growth and expansion

LONDON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced the appointment of Tania Garrett as Chief People Officer.

Tania will oversee the company's people success function where she will be responsible for talent acquisition, learning & development, compensation & benefits, as well as regional HR field teams. Tania will report to Mike Ettling, Chief Executive Officer, Unit4.

With more than two decades of human resources experience, spanning various industries and geographies within established industry leading organizations, Tania is well versed in providing HR leadership in international high-growth businesses. As well as guiding companies through complex acquisitions and mergers, she has a proven track record in organizational design and leading multi-location teams to deliver high level Employee Experience.

Tania joins Unit4 from Adobe where she led International Employee Experience, covering the EMEA, APAC and Japan regions. Having previously managed the EMEA Employee Experience organization, Tania was instrumental in transforming Adobe's employee experience, standardizing, and improving processes and, crucially, developing the culture.

Prior to joining Adobe, Tania held the position of Group HR Director for a legal services company and successfully navigated the sale of the business with a newly hired management team. She also worked for Experian as HR Director across EMEA and, before that, as Head of HR and HR services at Towers Watson, a leading global professional services company. Her career started at Valspar, culminating in the role of Human Resources Director across EMEA and India.

"We are excited to welcome Tania to Unit4 and, as a people centric business, we are delighted to have someone with her wealth of global experience, talent and passion for people, join the company through our next phase of growth," said Mike Ettling, Chief Executive Officer, Unit4. "With a track record of strategic leadership and hands-on execution, she will help us to further invest in our people and accelerate Unit4's journey to support our customers in delivering an exceptional people experience to their organization as well as to their customers."

"I am thrilled to be joining Unit4 at a time when we are all emerging from the pandemic, and businesses are looking to shift their priorities back to sustainable growth," said Tania Garrett, Chief People Officer. "Now, more than ever, leaders need to retain talent and motivate their people in new ways, and I very much look forward to being part of that journey here at Unit4."

