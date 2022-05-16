Meten Holding Group Ltd. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meten Holding Group Ltd. ("Meten Holding Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METX), an omnichannel training company headquartered in China providing language and workplace training services and actively developing metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining businesses, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.



FY2021

RMB

(million) YoY (%) Gross billings 551.3 (23.6%) Revenues 729.0 (18.7%) General adult English Language

Training ("ELT") 176.8 (47.0%) Online ELT 290.4 0.2% Overseas training services 151.1 15.7% Junior ELT 98.0 (24.8%) Gross Profit 245.3 (15.4%) Gross Profit Margin 33.6% 1.3 ppts Adjusted net loss1 (360.6) (12.9%)

1Non-GAAP measure. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

Highlights

FY2021 revenue decreased 18.7% year-on-year to RMB729.0 million ( US$114.4 million ), primarily as a result of the resurgence of COVID-19 and a reduction in the number of offline learning centers.

FY2021 gross profit decreased 15.4% year-on-year to RMB245.3 million ( US$38.5 million ). Gross profit margin increased 1.3 percentage points year-on-year to 33.6%.

As of December 31, 2021 , Meten Holding Group had 34 learning centers in operation. To optimize the layout of offline centers, the Company closed another 84 offline learning centers by the end of 2021.

FY2021 adjusted net loss increased 12.9% year-on-year to RMB360.6 million ( US$56.6 million ).

Alan Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Meten Holding Group commented:

"In fiscal year 2021, we significantly reduced the number of offline learning centers to effectively reduce the impact of the resurgence of COVID-19 on our business, improve the utilization of our resources, and prepare for the strategic transformation of our business. Inevitably, our financial and operational performances have been affected by the initiation of business transformation in fiscal year 2021. However, we expect these measures to significantly reduce the Company's fixed costs, improve profit margins and reduce operating risks in the long term. With an effective resource reallocation, we believe that our offline learning centers' operation performance and profitability will be significantly improved once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

We launched a number of new businesses in fiscal year 2021, in addition to the optimization of the existing business. In fiscal year 2021, we actively kept exploring opportunities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry and established strategic partnerships with AGM Group Holdings lnc. Meanwhile, the Company is actively seeking opportunities in mine construction, mining, and the manufacturing and sales of mining machines. In addition, the Company has entered into an agreement with industry experts in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry to establish a joint venture engaging in the research and development, production, and sales of cryptocurrency mining equipment. We believe that all of these partnerships have laid a solid foundation for the steady development of the Company's new approach in the field of Metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency.

We remain confident with our progress in our business transformation, and we believe we are well-positioned with multi-growth drivers. Looking forward, we will continue to execute our strategic plan and strive to generate additional revenue and create long-term shareholder value."

Operational developments





FY2021 Student enrollments

64,067 (8.9%) Course withdrawal rate(1) (%)

16.4% 5.4 ppts

(1) Refers to the amount of refunds issued in a specific period of time as a percentage of the sum of the amount of gross billings and the amount of refunds for such period.



December 31, 2021 Number of self-operated learning centers 32 (69.5%)* Number of franchised learning centers 2 (84.6%)*

(* Change compared to the previous year end)

Continued product innovation

The Company continued to invest in product development in fiscal year 2021, leveraging the several recently launched new products across both its offline and online platforms, which include three new language (Japanese, Spanish, Korean and German) products. For fiscal year 2021, the Company's revenue derived from Japanese, Spanish and Korean language training services was RMB8.0 million (US$1.3 million).

Financial results

Revenues

In fiscal year 2021, revenue amounted to RMB729.0 million (US$114.4 million), a decrease of 18.7% year-on-year from RMB897.0 million in fiscal year 2020, primarily as a result of the resurgence of COVID-19 and a reduction in the number of offline learning centers.

For general adult ELT, revenues decreased 47.0% year-on-year, to RMB176.8 million (US$27.7 million) in fiscal year 2021 from RMB333.5 million in fiscal year 2020. For overseas training services, revenues increased 15.7% year-on-year, to RMB151.1 million (US$23.7 million) in fiscal year 2021 from RMB130.6 million in fiscal year 2020.

For Junior ELT, revenues decreased to RMB98.0 million (US$15.4 million) in fiscal year 2021 from RMB130.3 million in fiscal year 2020. This decrease in revenues was largely driven by the resurgence of COVID-19 and the closure of offline learning centers.

For online ELT, revenues increased 0.2% year-on-year, to RMB290.4 million (US$45.6 million) in fiscal year 2021 from RMB289.7 million in fiscal year 2020.

Cost of revenues

The Company's cost of revenues consists primarily of staff costs, property expenses, depreciation and amortization, and teaching material costs.

In fiscal year 2021, cost of revenues decreased by 20.3% to RMB483.7 million (US$75.9 million), from RMB607.1 million in fiscal year 2020. This was predominantly due to efforts to optimize costs and a reduction in the number of offline learning centers.

Gross profit

In fiscal year 2021, gross profit decreased by 15.4% to RMB245.3 million (US$38.5 million), from RMB290.0 million in fiscal year 2020.

In fiscal year 2021, gross profit margin increased by 1.3 percentage points to 33.6% from 32.3% in fiscal year 2020.

Operating expenses

In fiscal year 2021, selling and marketing expenses amounted to RMB250.9 million (US$39.4 million), a decrease of 19.2% from RMB310.4 million in fiscal year 2020, primarily as a result of reduction in the number of offline sales points.

In fiscal year 2021, research and development expenses decreased by 42.2% year-on-year to RMB18.4 million (US$2.9 million), from RMB31.9 million in fiscal year 2020.

In fiscal year 2021, general and administrative expenses decreased by 2.0% year-on-year to RMB341.5 million (US$53.6 million), from RMB348.4million in fiscal year 2020.

Loss from operations

In fiscal year 2021, loss from operations was RMB365.4 million (US$57.3 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB400.8 million in fiscal year 2020.

Net loss

In fiscal year 2021, net loss was RMB386.3 million (US$60.6 million), compared to a net loss of RMB412.8 million in fiscal year 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2021, Meten Holding Group had RMB168.4 million (US$26.4 million) of cash and cash equivalents, compared to RMB90.1 million as of December 31, 2020.

Outlook

The launch of the new businesses marks a strategic transformation of the Company. Currently, the Company's cryptocurrency and Metaverse education businesses are in operation and are just beginning to generate revenue. The Company expects to develop and become a Metaverse technology company in the next one to two years with the deployment of its transformation strategies.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD for fiscal year 2021 are made at the rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on December 31, 2021, respectively. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on December 31, 2021, as the case may be, or at any other rate.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Meten Holding Group's consolidated financial results are presented in accordance with GAAP. However, to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance, Meten Holding Group adopts the following measures which are defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:

EBITDA : calculated by subtracting net interest income/loss and adding back income tax expense and non-cash expense of depreciation and amortization to a firm's net income/(loss).

Adjusted EBITDA : calculated by removing certain one-off, irregular and/or non-recurring items from EBITDA such as offering expenses and share-based compensation expenses.

Adjusted net (loss)/income: calculated by adding back certain one-off, irregular and/or non-recurring items to net income/loss such as offering expenses and share-based compensation expenses.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

About Meten Holding Group Ltd.

Meten Holding Group Ltd., formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., is an omnichannel training company headquartered in China providing language and workplace training services. In addition to its training services, Meten Holding Group actively develops metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining businesses to align with its future business development strategy. Meten Holding Group is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation. Meten Holding Group actively explores metaverse business, such as Metaverse vocational education courses, with its competitive advantages and technology.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.metenedu-edtechx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the future development of and the Company's ability to succeed in its new line of business in cryptocurrency and blockchain industry; the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of new variants; our ability to attract students without a significant decrease in course fees; our ability to continue to hire, train and retain qualified teachers; our ability to maintain and enhance our brands; our ability to effectively and efficiently manage the expansion of our school network and successfully execute our growth strategy; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to copyright and other intellectual property rights; competition in the English language training sector in China; changes in our revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of our revenues; the expected growth of the Chinese English language training and private education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to private educational services and providers of such services; health epidemics and other outbreaks in China; and general economic conditions in China. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

+1 917-609-0333

tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

METEN HOLDING GROUP LTD CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,



2020

2021



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000











Unaudited











(Note 3(c)) ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

90,115

168,404

26,426 Contract assets

6,194

5,323

835 Accounts receivable, net

27,013

44,291

6,950 Other contract costs

47,125

32,241

5,059 Prepayments and other current assets

50,658

117,735

18,475 Amounts due from related parties

7,934

7,265

1,140 Prepaid income tax

14,460

14,479

2,272













Total current assets

243,499

389,738

61,157













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

10,358

8,840

1,387 Other contract costs

9,316

11,149

1,750 Equity method investments

24,552

24,403

3,829 Property and equipment, net

146,891

85,803

13,464 Operating lease right-of-use assets

322,559

105,551

16,563 Intangible assets, net

19,337

14,675

2,303 Deferred tax assets

6,997

25,991

4,079 Goodwill

274,567

192,962

30,280 Long-term prepayments and other

non-current assets

40,754

26,254

4,122













Total non-current assets

855,331

495,628

77,777













Total assets

1,098,830

885,366

138,934

METEN HOLDING GROUP LTD CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,



2020

2021



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000











Unaudited











(Note 3(c)) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable (including amounts of

variable interest entities ("VIEs") without

recourse to the Company of RMB 9,762 and

RMB 15,881 as of December 31, 2020 and

2021, respectively)

17,013

16,164

2,536 Bank loans (including amounts of VIEs without

recourse to the Company of RMB 133,900

and RMB 6,000 as of December 31, 2020 and

2021, respectively )

133,900

6,000

942 Deferred revenue (including amounts of VIEs

without recourse to the Company of RMB

341,934 and RMB 213,006 as of December

31, 2020 and 2021, respectively)

341,934

213,006

33,425 Salary and welfare payable (including amounts

of VIEs without recourse to the Company of

RMB 65,927 and RMB 26,075 as of

December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively)

67,609

27,404

4,300 Financial liabilities from contracts with

customers (including amounts of VIEs

without recourse to the Company of RMB

384,561 and RMB 337,932 as of December

31, 2020 and 2021, respectively)

384,561

337,932

53,029 Accrued expenses and other payables (including

amounts of VIEs without recourse to the

Company of RMB 43,009 and RMB 7,733 as

of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively)

46,030

36,575

5,739 Income taxes payable (including amounts of

VIEs without recourse to the Company of

RMB 267 and RMB 195 as of December 31,

2020 and 2021, respectively)

267

195

31 Amounts due to related parties (including

amounts of VIEs without recourse to the

Company of RMB159,739 and RMB 685,287

as of December 31, 2020 and 2021,

respectively)

50,192

41,758

6,553 Current operating lease liabilities (including amounts of VIEs without recourse to the

Company of RMB 131,151 and RMB 35,817

as of December 31, 2020 and 2021,

respectively)

131,151

35,817

5,620 Total current liabilities

1,172,657

714,851

112,175

METEN HOLDING GROUP LTD CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,



2020

2021



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000











Unaudited











(Note 3(c)) Non-current liabilities











Deferred revenue (including amounts of VIEs

without recourse to the Company of RMB

46,927 and RMB 35,546 as of December 31,

2020 and 2021, respectively)

46,927

35,546

5,578 Deferred tax liabilities (including amounts of

VIEs without recourse to the Company of

RMB 7,661 and RMB 4,433 as of

December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively)

7,661

4,433

696 Operating lease liabilities (including amounts of VIEs without recourse to the Company of

RMB 200,409 and RMB 59,824 as of

December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively)

200,409

59,824

9,388 Non-current tax payable (including amounts of

VIEs without recourse to the Company of

RMB 33,718 and RMB 34,137 as of

December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively)

33,718

34,137

5,357













Total non-current liabilities

288,715

133,940

21,019













Total liabilities

1,461,372

848,791

133,194















METEN HOLDING GROUP LTD CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,





2020

2021



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000











Unaudited











(Note 3(c)) Shareholders' equity











Ordinary shares (US$0.003 par value;

16,666,667 shares authorized; 1,895,819 and

11,371,444 shares issued outstanding as of

December 31, 2020 and 2021) *

37

217

34 Subscriptions receivable

-

-

- Additional paid-in capital

557,535

1,342,769

210,710 Accumulated deficit

(936,247)

(1,320,546)

(207,222)













Total equity (deficit) attributable to

shareholders of the Company

(378,675)

22,440

3,522 Non-controlling interests

16,133

14,135

2,218













Total equity (deficit)

(362,542)

36,575

5,740













Commitments and contingencies

-

-

-













Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

1,098,830

885,366

138,934

















METEN HOLDING GROUP LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)







Years ended December 31,



2019

2020

2021



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

















Unaudited

















(Note 3(c))

Revenues

1,447,899

897,035

728,996

114,395

Cost of revenues

(755,356)

(607,077)

(483,701)

(75,903)

Gross profit

692,543

289,958

245,295

38,492

Operating expenses:

















Selling and marketing expenses

(437,986)

(310,433)

(250,850)

(39,364)

General and administrative expenses

(449,903)

(348,435)

(341,455)

(53,582)

Research and development expenses

(32,333)

(31,878)

(18,413)

(2,889)

Loss from operations

(227,679)

(400,788)

(365,423)

(57,343)

Other income (expenses):

















Interest income

1,633

448

340

53

Interest expenses

(2,453)

(6,101)

(2,400)

(377)

Foreign currency exchange loss, net

(19)

(382)

(9,678)

(1,519)

Gains/(losses) on disposal and closure

of subsidiaries and branches

583

(31,884)

(37,829)

(5,936)

Gains on Short-term investments

-

495

-

-

Government grants

5,773

28,124

7,969

1,251

Equity in income/(loss) on equity

method investments

2,658

(1,532)

(149)

(23)

Others, net

4,044

4,640

634

99

Loss before income tax

(215,460)

(406,980)

(406,536)

(63,795)

Income tax credit/(expense)

(9,608)

(5,803)

20,239

3,176

Net loss

(225,068)

(412,783)

(386,297)

(60,619)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests

(5,664)

(1,798)

(1,998)

(314)

Net loss attributable to shareholders

of the Company

(219,404)

(410,985)

(384,299)

(60,305)

Less: Accretion of Redeemable

Owners' Investment

-

-

-

-

Net loss available to shareholders of

the Company

(219,404)

(410,985)

(384,299)

(60,305)





















Net loss

(225,068)

(412,783)

(386,297)

(60,619)





















Comprehensive loss

(225,068)

(412,783)

(386,297)

(60,619)

Net loss per share

















- Basic

(136.02)

(221.51)

(28.19)

(4.42)

- Diluted

(136.02)

(187.26)

(31.92)

(5.01)

Weighted average shares used in

calculating net loss per share

















- Basic

1,613,054

1,855,382

13,634,847

13,634,847

- Diluted

1,613,054

2,194,735

12,040,040

12,040,040



Adjusted net income represents net income/(loss) before share-based compensation and offering expenses. The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our adjusted net income for the periods indicated:





For the Year Ended

December 31,





2017



2018



2019



2020

2021





RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB

US$





(in thousands)





Net (loss)/income



40,342





53,445





(225,068)





(412,783)





(386,297)

(60,619)

Add:











































Share-based compensation expenses



7,886





7,648





96,661





52,256





23,334

3,662

Offering expenses



—





14,766





28,123





—





—

—

Warrant financing



























41,118





2,404

377

Adjusted net (loss)/income



48,228





75,859





(100,284)





(319,409)





(360,559)

(56,579)



