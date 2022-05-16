Launch of AssetAdvanced™, a decision-support solution to deliver smart and sustainable planning for water and sanitation infrastructure investments

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUEZ has just launched its latest Advanced™ solutions innovation: AssetAdvanced™. By deploying this decision-support platform, water service and sanitation managers are not only able to expand their knowledge of current assets, but also reduce risks and cost overruns from infrastructure failures as well as making informed decisions on future investments.

AssetAdvanced™ is compatible with all types of urban services. The latter includes public lighting, light signaling, urban development and urban heating and cooling networks.

A key component in the decision-making process, the maintenance and replacement of assets within local communities often represents as much as one third of investments. Expected* investments may be reduced by 30% based on insights provided by the Asset Advanced™ planning solution.

The AssetAdvanced™ process:

1. Collate available asset data (sensors, inspections, operational data from the geographic information system (GIS), etc.) into a single analysis, simulation, and visualization platform.

2. Implement a multi-purpose and multi-criteria solution to develop scenarios reviewing the current and future state of assets, which in turn identify failure risks, and potential impacts on service.

3. Based on data interpretation, recommend inspection and replacement plans that are repurposed to meet the relevant priorities. As such, the solution aims to make assets last longer (networks and plants), in addition to reducing environmental impact and ensuring continuity and service quality for users.

"Safe and reliable water and wastewater infrastructure is critical to our economy, communities, and day-to-day lives. The need for investment in water infrastructure, both for replacement and modernization, is growing, so SUEZ is excited to bring AssetAdvanced™ to North American utilities based on longstanding operational, technical, and digital experience. With an integration and outcome-focused approach, AssetAdvanced delivers measurable value to utilities in their near- and long-term asset planning." – Travis Wagner, President, SUEZ Smart & Environmental Solutions North America.

To know more about this solution, join the free webinar organized on May, 19th by the Water Finance & Management magazine and visit us at the SWAN conference organized in Washington on May, 26th.

Also learn more at: www.suez.com/en/asset-advanced

*Data from studies conducted in 2019-2020 versus a manual planning method

