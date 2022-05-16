InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Vehicle Rims (TRO-534)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a device to intercept tire shine solution to avoid rim contact," said an inventor, from Sutton West, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FLY WHEELS RIM COVER. My design would save time and it could improve tire polishing capabilities."

The invention provides an effective way to cover a vehicle's rims when polishing the tires with a dressing solution. In doing so, it prevents accidental overspray from contacting the rims. As a result, it reduces streaking and residue and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-534, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp