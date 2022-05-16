Elderly Who Want To Age In Their Own Homes Lack Affordable Long-Term Options

Elderly Who Want To Age In Their Own Homes Lack Affordable Long-Term Options

TURLOCK, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An overwhelming majority of elderly Californians on fixed incomes and in need of long-term care prefer to remain at home, but a lack of affordable community-based options often leave them with a wrenching choice – burn through their retirement savings and/or home equity to age in place or be forced move to a long-term facility or nursing home. That is one of the key takeaways from a recent survey of more than 1,700 caregivers and other respondents in two California counties.

Caregivers are dipping into their own savings to care for loved ones, putting them at financial risk.

More than 93% of those surveyed believe it is important to have long-term care services that allow seniors and those who are disabled to safely remain in their homes. Unfortunately, there are limited affordable in-home supportive service options in California that allow seniors or those who are disabled to do so. Despite their wishes, many simply end up in nursing facilities.

The caregivers – frequently spouses or adult children – often face financial hardship, especially if those requiring care are too young for Medicare or do not qualify for Medi-Cal. Nearly 8 in 10 (79.6%) of the survey respondents say their caregiving responsibilities have affected their ability to pay their household expenses. Adult children often forego saving for their own retirements, children's college education or home down payments because they must financially support and provide care for one or more of their aging middle-class parents.

Nearly a supermajority (63.7%) has used savings, borrowed money or increased credit card debt to help pay for the costs associated with their caregiver responsibilities. More than half (56.4%) have recently borrowed between $100 and $1,000 to pay for caregiving costs.

Other key findings from the survey, which was sponsored by Legacy Health Endowment and conducted by J. Wallin Opinion Research:

More than 8 in 10 (82.2%) are concerned about losing their job because of their caregiving responsibilities.

A majority (62.1%) have had to decrease the amount of time they can work in a paid position/job because of their caregiving services.

A majority (50.8%) have lost a job or closed a business because of the responsibilities associated with their caregiving services.

The long-term financial implications especially impact women, who make up the bulk of the caregivers (typically, they are either the wives or adult daughters of those who need care).

"They shoulder the burden of rearranging their schedules, juggling doctors' visits and prescriptions, squeezing in regular shopping trips and performing essential housekeeping chores … all while caring for a spouse or aging parent," said Jeffrey Lewis, President and CEO of Legacy Health Endowment. "Women who leave the labor force early because of care-giving responsibilities cost themselves an average $324,044 in lost salary, and Social Security and pension contributions over their lifetimes. Those are dollars that they never make up. This economic toll underscores why poverty in old age has such a distinctly female face."

Other key survey results involving women caregivers:

More than 9 in 10 (91.5%) think it is important to have services that allow seniors and those who are disabled to live in the place that they prefer.

Nearly three-quarters (72.5%) says their responsibilities have impacted their own overall mental and emotional health.

A similar number (71.8%) say their responsibilities have impacted their own overall physical health.

A majority (60.3%) have had to decrease the amount of time they can work in a paid position/job because of their caregiving services.

The survey also found overwhelming support from respondents for respite care for primary caregivers, who often face fatigue and burnout. More than 91% support programs that provide them with resources for both their own mental health as well as services that help them in caregiving.

The survey was conducted in English and Spanish between March 25 and April 19, 2022, in Stanislaus and Merced counties. Professional interviewers called mobile and landlines, and also used online interviews via text, e-mail and social media invitations to reach 1,721 people.

Complete results of the survey can be found on the Legacy Health website.

About Legacy Health Endowment: Legacy Health Endowment is a nonprofit healthcare grant-making foundation in Turlock, Calif., whose mission is to improve the health and healthcare of all residents living within 19 Zip codes in Stanislaus and Merced counties. Its goal is to increase access to healthcare services and educate people about healthy lifestyle decisions in order to dramatically improve quality of life by bringing together resources, expertise, vision and the belief it can – and will – make a difference.

Son holding aging father

The community agrees that we need more access to caregiving services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legacy Health Endowment