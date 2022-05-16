Creatd Unveils New Integrated Agency Offerings

Creatd Partners' content marketing arm, Vocal for Brands, releases dynamic new design for its website and media kit, aimed at attracting high caliber brands.

In addition to its premier storytelling ability, Vocal for Brands is equipped to leverage the influencers and audiences of Creatd's Vocal platform and WHE talent agency.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal , today unveiled the new positioning for Vocal for Brands, the content marketing arm of Creatd Partners, the pillar which houses the Company's agency businesses. The new Vocal for Brands positioning works to capture its shift toward a more integrated, cohesive agency offering, one that leverages the crucial connection between Vocal for Brands and its associated influencer marketing arm, WHE Agency ("WHE"). Creatd's business model captures multiple flywheel effects generated from the first-party data collected across its business pillars – including through the Vocal platform and its e-commerce arm, Creatd Ventures – a combination which creates a potent catalyst for driving success.

Having recently completed the full integration of WHE into Creatd Partners, the Company has since been able to employ a cross-pollination model, drawing from WHE's powerful influencer network and Vocal for Brands' storytelling capabilities to drive even further impact for Creatd Partners clients. The connectivity between Vocal for Brands and WHE has, over the course of nearly a year, worked to promote brand awareness and drive product sales for numerous companies, an effect that the Company expects to continue to replicate and strengthen.

In the last few months alone, Creatd Partners has facilitated influencer-driven collaborations for brands including Alfa Romeo, CBS, Amazon, Target, Disney, Warby Parker, CVS, Kay Jewelers, Walmart, Gerber, Masterclass, Procter & Gamble, Nike, and NFL. In addition, Vocal for Brands closed its largest campaign to date with Ollie, a direct-to-consumer pet food company, and has secured engagements with new clients including National Geographic, Nutrafol, and WW International Inc., among others.

To learn more about Creatd Partners' newly integrated agency offerings, visit the Vocal for Brands website and media kit .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

