Magellan Kicks Off 3,000 Miles of New Fiber Design and Construction Across Six States

DENVER, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan, the leader in providing turnkey services and developing next-generation fiber networks, is bringing lightning-fast broadband to rural and urban communities across six states. A combination of utilities, municipalities, tribes and independent telco clients are using Magellan to design and build fiber-to-the home-networks worth over $250 million in total construction value.

Through Magellan's projects, nearly 250,000 rural and urban Americans will have new access to fiber broadband services.

"As the wave of new fiber deployments continues, we are here to support our clients' needs throughout the entire process," says John Honker, President of Magellan. "We've invested in the resources to support these large-scale fiber networks, giving our clients a single partner that manages every aspect of planning, designing and building fiber-to-the-home networks."

"In addition to our existing projects, Magellan has submitted nearly $400 million in federal grants since the beginning of 2022. We see significant growth in committed federal funding and have positioned our clients to take advantage of these unique opportunities," says Jessica Zufolo, Vice President of Rural Broadband and Grant Strategies. "As awards are made, Magellan stands ready to support its clients across the design and deployment of these networks nationwide."

Through Magellan's work on these projects, nearly 100,000 rural Americans and 150,000 urban Americans will have new access to fiber broadband services with speeds up to 1 gigabit. The new fiber broadband networks will cover a total of 3,000 miles in markets throughout the U.S.

About Magellan

Magellan provides planning, engineering, grant development, implementation and management of the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber and broadband networks. Our mission is to connect every community, one at a time, to the digital economy so that no one is left behind. Our goal is to find practical broadband and technology solutions that our clients can implement in their communities. Through Magellan's services, more than $1 billion in new broadband investments has connected more than 1,000 schools, hospitals, libraries and governments and passed nearly 1 million homes with fiber-optic broadband. Learn more at www.magellan-advisors.com.

