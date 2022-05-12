Walker & Dunlop Structures $47 Million in Financing for Savannah Opportunity Zone Development

BETHESDA, Md., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it structured $47,000,000 in financing for the development of The Line, a 219-unit, Class A+ multifamily project in Savannah, Georgia. Situated just three blocks from the Savannah River, the development is within walking distance to all of Savannah's outstanding retail and lifestyle amenities.

Located in Savannah's downtown area, the property is within the bounds of a designated Economic Opportunity Zone census tract. Opportunity zones were established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and encourage long-term investments in designated low-income areas by offering incentives in the form of lower or deferred capital gains taxes.

Led by Chris Rumul and Taylor Williams, Walker & Dunlop arranged the construction financing on behalf of the developer, Standard Communities, a leading national multifamily housing investor and developer and repeat client. Collaborating across the Walker & Dunlop platform, the team pooled resources from their FHA Finance and Capital Markets groups to identify the ideal financing source for their client. The resulting financing was sourced from a regional life insurance company and includes both construction and permanent financing in a single loan. The team worked to ensure the financing terms were consistent with opportunity zone guidance, securing a 12-year construction term with four years of interest-only payments.

"We are incredibly proud to play a part in the development of such a unique project and are excited to bring this distinctive, elevated living experience to Savannah," said Jeffrey Jaeger, Co-Founder and Principal of Standard Communities. "Thanks to the diligent work by our funding partners, The Line will fulfill a much-needed demand for multifamily rentals in this rapidly growing area."

Standard's primary goal will be to maintain the integrity of the property's original structure while combining the benefits and amenities of a new construction, modern apartment community. The resulting community will include two buildings in total and will fit seamlessly into the old-meets-new vibe of downtown Savannah. The Line will feature a full upscale amenity package, including a terrace level with a pool, sundeck, fitness center, and grill area. The project will also include onsite parking, a clubroom with views of Downtown Savannah and the Savannah River, and resident storage. Savannah boasts a vibrancy that attracts young professionals, relocated families, and tourists. The region's dynamic economy has drawn large corporations, such as Gulfstream, Savannah's largest employer, which employs around 9,800 people at its production facility.

Walker & Dunlop is the third largest provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $49 billion in transactions and lending over $42 billion for multifamily properties in 2021. With one of the strongest networks in the industry, the firm's 2021 brokered loan originations totaled $30 billion, a 170% increase over 2020. To learn more about our Capital Markets capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology makes us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,300 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

