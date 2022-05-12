Pampa Energía announces first quarter 2022 results boosted by hydrocarbon exports and operating performance

BUENOS AIRES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2022.
Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it is expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates Transener, TGS and Refinor report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of March 31, 2022, except for previous periods already reported.
28% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$412 million2 in the first quarter 2022 ('Q1 22'), explained by higher gas volumes and prices, petrochemical products prices and legacy energy sales, partially offset by the Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') maturity at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine ('ST').
Pampa's main operational KPIs
Q1 22
Q1 21
Variation
Power
Generation (GWh)
4,892
4,443
+10%
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
28.9
30.0
-4%
Hydrocarbon
Production (k boe/day)
57.5
43.8
+32%
Gas over total production
91%
90%
+1%
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
3.5
2.8
+27%
Average oil price (US$/bbl)
69.0
55.4
+25%
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
91
98
-7%
Average price (US$/ton)
1,382
1,052
+31%
Excellent operating performance, led by hydrocarbon exports and higher thermal generation, above national growth, despite seasonality.
11% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA3, recording US$226 million in Q1 22, explained by increases of US$23 million in oil and gas, US$6 million in power generation and US$5 million in holding and others, offset by a decrease of US$12 million in petrochemicals.
Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$99 million, US$66 million higher than the first quarter 2021 ('Q1 21'), mainly due to better operating margin in oil and gas, and lower losses from the holding of financial securities.
Consolidated net debt decreased to US$845 million.
(As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 3.31.2022
As of 12.31.2021
AR$
US$ FX 111.01
AR$
US$ FX 102.72
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
186,940
1,684
170,390
1,659
Intangible assets
4,262
38
3,956
39
Right-of-use assets
1,107
10
1,231
12
Deferred tax asset
15,477
139
8,675
84
Investments in joint ventures and associates
92,220
831
79,500
774
Financial assets at amortized cost
11,700
105
10,821
105
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
3,239
29
2,998
29
Other assets
64
1
61
1
Trade and other receivables
3,203
29
3,379
33
Total non-current assets
318,212
2,867
281,011
2,736
Inventories
19,973
180
15,888
155
Financial assets at amortized cost
580
5
537
5
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
52,192
470
47,026
458
Derivative financial instruments
126
1
16
0
Trade and other receivables
45,082
406
40,892
398
Cash and cash equivalents
14,624
132
11,283
110
Total current assets
132,577
1,194
115,642
1,126
Total assets
450,789
4,061
396,653
3,861
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
213,213
1,921
183,431
1,786
Non-controlling interest
811
7
609
6
Total equity
214,024
1,928
184,040
1,792
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures
385
3
386
4
Provisions
15,622
141
14,444
141
Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities
19,685
177
19,287
188
Defined benefit plans
2,822
25
2,419
24
Borrowings
153,448
1,382
139,630
1,359
Other payables
2,177
20
1,340
13
Total non-current liabilities
194,139
1,749
177,506
1,728
Provisions
599
5
560
5
Income tax liabilities
7,589
68
2,098
20
Taxes payables
2,831
26
2,314
23
Defined benefit plans
472
4
515
5
Salaries and social security payable
1,983
18
2,876
28
Derivative financial instruments
-
-
18
0
Borrowings
7,746
70
8,165
79
Trade and other payables
21,406
193
18,561
181
Total current liabilities
42,626
384
35,107
342
Total liabilities
236,765
2,133
212,613
2,070
Total liabilities and equity
450,789
4,061
396,653
3,861
(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2022 and 2021, in millions)
First quarter
Figures in million
2022
2021
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
44,011
412
28,635
321
Cost of sales
(26,387)
(248)
(16,353)
(185)
Gross profit
17,624
164
12,282
136
Selling expenses
(1,920)
(19)
(542)
(7)
Administrative expenses
(3,529)
(32)
(2,016)
(23)
Exploration expenses
(8)
-
(7)
-
Other operating income
1,300
11
976
11
Other operating expenses
(1,668)
(15)
(3,050)
(33)
Impairment of financial assets
(127)
(1)
(103)
(1)
Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories
(9)
-
-
-
Results for part. in joint businesses and associates
2,682
25
2,226
26
Operating income
14,345
133
9,766
109
Financial income
246
3
165
2
Financial costs
(4,195)
(39)
(3,986)
(45)
Other financial results
(289)
(2)
(2,061)
(24)
Financial results, net
(4,238)
(38)
(5,882)
(67)
Profit before tax
10,107
95
3,884
42
Income tax
347
5
(715)
(8)
Net income for continuing operations
10,454
100
3,169
34
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
525
5
Net income (loss) for the period
10,454
100
3,694
39
Attributable to the owners of the Company
10,304
99
3,152
33
Continuing operations
10,304
99
3,150
34
Discontinued operations
-
-
2
(1)
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
150
1
542
6
Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders
7.45
0.07
2.21
0.02
From continuing operations
7.45
0.07
2.21
0.02
From discontinued operations
-
-
0.001
(0.001)
Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders
186.18
1.79
55.29
0.58
From continuing operations
186.18
1.79
55.25
0.60
From discontinued operations
-
-
0.04
(0.02)
Average outstanding common shares
1,383.6
1,425.3
Outstanding common shares by the end of period
1,383.6
1,410.5
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 22 results on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa1Q22VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
For further information about Pampa:
1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.
2 It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$139 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
