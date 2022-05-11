Tend Adds Aligner Therapy To Service Offerings

The tech-driven dental company will now offer clear aligners across 21 locations

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, today announced it launched aligner therapy across all of its 21 locations across four markets, New York, Boston, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Adding to a robust range of services including preventative care, restorative care, emergency care, cosmetic services and oral surgery, Tend will now offer a second orthodontic solution with aligner therapy. Clear aligners will supplement Tend's current orthodontic offering, Breezy Braces® powered by InBrace, which has quickly become one of the company's most popular services.

"Since launching our orthodontic program with Breezy Braces, we've helped thousands of our members straighten their smiles. But we've also heard their feedback that they want more options," said Doug Hudson, co-founder and CEO of Tend. "By adding aligners to our service offerings, we're providing them with another convenient way to straighten their teeth, in the comfort of a dental studio they know and trust."

At Tend, members can add orthodontics into their treatment at any studio under the care of clinicians they already trust, without the need to travel to a specialist.

"Our providers are already invested in the holistic oral healthcare journeys of our members, and are overjoyed at now being able to offer aligner therapy. We're confident our members will appreciate the convenience of this under-one-roof approach as well," added Tend's Chief Dental Officer Dr. Chris Salierno.

Priced at $5,000 with options to use dental insurance or finance through Affirm for as low as $99/month, aligner therapy at Tend will include all the benefits of the member experience tens of thousands of patients have grown to love since the company launched in 2019 — including beautiful, modern studios, seamless booking and state-of-the-art technology.

About Tend

Tend is the first dentist that people actually look forward to. Launched in October 2019, Tend was created to set a new standard for oral health by providing dentistry the way it should be—hassle-free, personalized, and straightforward, with a focus on patient happiness—all in a calm, inviting, and thoughtfully-designed space. Founding CEO Doug Hudson is supported by over 600 talented team members in New York City, Nashville, Washington, DC., Boston and Atlanta. In addition to operating 21 studios along the East Coast, Tend also offers a suite of dentist-designed consumer products to extend its mission into the daily lives of members. For more information, visit hellotend.com or download the Tend Dental app, available on all iOS and Android devices.

