Curiox Biosystems Establishes a Scientific Advisory Board

WOBURN, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiox Biosystems, Inc., a global leader in biological sample preparation for life science research, has formed a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to accelerate the company's rapid expansion. The SAB includes experts in microengineering and microfluidics as well as noteworthy scientists in the fields of oncology and diagnostic flow cytometry. It will provide Curiox with deep insight and expertise to support the growth and continued development of their Laminar Wash™ technology for automation of biological sample preparation and development of related advanced technologies.

Members of the Curiox Scientific Advisory Board are:

Professor Noo Li Jeon, Ph.D.

Dr. Jeon is a prominent Professor at the School of Mechanical Engineering at Seoul National University (SNU) and an expert in biomechanical engineering with a focus on microchemistry, microfluidics, and microsystems for life sciences. He earned a bachelor's degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Northwestern University and a doctorate in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne.

Professor Ho-Young Kim. MS., Ph.D.

Dr. Kim is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Seoul National University. His work focuses on fluid mechanics and biofluid-dynamics in the Microfluidics and Soft Matter Laboratory SNU. Dr. Kim earned his MS and Ph.D. degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Dr. Kim was a senior research scientist at the Korea Institute for Science and Technology and a visiting researcher in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics at the University of Cambridge and the Laboratory for Manufacturing and Productivity at MIT. His many awards include two Young Investigator Awards and the distinguished Namheon Award for Research Excellent from the Korean Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Professor Holden Maecker, Ph.D.

Dr. Maecker is a Professor of Microbiology and Immunology and Director of the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University. He is also the co-chair of the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) Human Immunophenotyping Consortium (HIPC), a member of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Immune Biomarker Taskforce, and the Stanford Cancer Institute Scientific Review Committee. Dr. Maecker received a BS in Microbiology from Purdue University and his Ph.D. in Cancer Biology from Stanford University.

Professor Maurice R. G. O'Gorman, MS., Ph.D. MBA

Dr. O'Gorman serves as the Chief of Laboratory Medicine and the Director of the Clinical Lab and the Diagnostic Immunology and Flow Cytometry Laboratory at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. He is a Clinical Scholar at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine and a Professor of Pathology and Pediatrics. Dr. O'Gorman received his MS and Ph.D. from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, and holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Curiox Biosystems, Inc.

Next-generation therapies deserve next-generation sample prep solutions. Curiox has brought together surface chemistry and instrumentation expertise to overcome critical challenges slowing the pace of life-science research. By focusing on common assay steps and workflows where miniaturization and automation are currently underutilized, the company has developed innovative technologies that simultaneously improve both productivity and data quality, accelerating the pace of therapeutic development.

