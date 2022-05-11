5WPR Announces Expansion of Esports PR Division

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the expansion of its dedicated Esports public relations division, which works with clients across corporate, consumer, and digital media practice areas.

The team, currently working with several e-gaming clients is committed to emerging as the voice for brands in the sector, devising innovative communications programs for clients within this emerging category.

"As the industry continues to incorporate pop culture and celebrities, brands and media outlets, fans are getting into the Esports at record levels," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "With the emergence of Web3, NFTs and ecommerce, it's only going to continue to grow in popularity. We're excited to grow and expand our Esports, working with leaders and challenger brands as they look to navigate the fast-changing and growing space."

PR services offered to clients will include media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, digital media campaigns and speaking opportunities.

