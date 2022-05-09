BIG3 TO HOST PLAYER COMBINE IN LAS VEGAS FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Combine to be Streamed Live on BIG3 channels from Las Vegas Basketball Center on May 14

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that the 2022 player combine will be held on May 14 at Las Vegas Basketball Center in Las Vegas, NV. The second annual combine will feature the winning athletes from each of this season's four open tryouts along with dozens of high-level players competing for 22 spots in the 2022 BIG3 draft pool. For the first time, fans will get to be inside the combine, as the BIG3 Combine will be streamed on the BIG3.com and BIG3 YouTube channel.

"This group of athletes is some of the best we've ever had and I fully expect each and every one of them to show up and show out," said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube. "FIREBALL3 isn't for everyone, just because you had success in five-on-five doesn't mean you can succeed in the BIG3. But in this league, it's not about where you come from, it's about what you got and I know these players will leave it all out on the court this weekend in Vegas."

Now in season five, the league continues to innovate, doubling the number of open tryouts, implementing several rule changes including lowering the minimum player age, the BIG3's new model of ownership announced last month which leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits in each of the 12 teams in the league including VIP tickets, priceless game experiences, voting rights, and much more.

"The Las Vegas community welcomed us with open arms last year and we are thrilled to be returning for the second consecutive BIG3 Combine," said BIG3 Commissioner Clyde Drexler. "We are proud to be one of the few leagues giving athletes a shot regardless of their pedigree, and have seen enormous success in doing so. This is big time basketball! Each year the talent gets better and better and I can't wait to be back in Vegas for the most competitive combine yet."

BIG3 is returning for its fifth season this summer, airing 28 hours of live games on CBS and Paramount+ throughout a 12-week season tipping-off June 18th. The complete schedule with broadcast dates and venues will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about the BIG3 and to stream the combine, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram.

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

