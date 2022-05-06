Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in the OvaScience, Inc. Securities Settlement

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP regarding the OvaScience, Inc. Securities Settlement:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS

FADI DAHHAN, Individually and on Behalf

of All Others Similarly Situated,

Plaintiff,



vs.





OVASCIENCE, INC., et al.,

Defendants. ) No. 1:17-cv-10511-IT





CLASS ACTION





SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT AND PLAN OF

ALLOCATION; (II) SETTLEMENT

HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION |

EXPENSES ) ) ) ) ) ) ) )

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED OVASCIENCE, INC. ("OVASCIENCE") COMMON STOCK BETWEEN DECEMBER 17, 2014 AND SEPTEMBER 28, 2015, INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS")1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts (the "Court"), that Lead Plaintiff and Class Representative Freedman Family Investments LLC, on behalf of itself and the Court-certified Class in the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action"), has reached a proposed settlement of the Action with defendants OvaScience, Michelle Dipp, Jeffrey E. Young, Longwood Fund, L.P., Longwood Fund, GP, LLC, and Richard Aldrich (collectively, "Defendants") for $15,000,000 in cash that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on July 26, 2022, at 2:45 p.m., before the Honorable Indira Talwani either in person at the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Way, Boston, MA 02210, or by telephone or video conference (at the discretion of the Court) to, among other things: (i) determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated March 4, 2022 (the "Stipulation") is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (ii) determine whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and the Settlement Notice should be granted; (iii) determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; (iv) determine whether Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses (including an award to the Lead Plaintiff) should be approved; and (v) consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the full printed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Settlement Notice") and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (the "Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at OvaScience Securities Litigation, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 43312, Providence, RI 02940-3312, 1-866-757-7818, info@OvaScienceSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Settlement Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website for the Action, www.OvaScienceSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online through the Settlement website, www.OvaScienceSecuritiesLitigation.com, no later than August 22, 2022. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a Class Member that did not previously request exclusion from the Class in response to the Notice of Pendency of Class Action, and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the requirements set by the Court and the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice so that it is postmarked no later than July 5, 2022. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be able to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and counsel for Defendants such that they are received no later than July 5, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, OvaScience, any other Defendants in the Action, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

OvaScience Securities Litigation

c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC

P.O. Box 43312

Providence, RI 02940-3312

1-866-757-7818

info@OvaScienceSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.OvaScienceSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

Ellen Gusikoff Stewart, Esq.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

655 West Broadway, Suite 1900

San Diego, CA 92101-8498

1-800-449-4900

elleng@rgrdlaw.com

DATED: April 1, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE COURT United States District Court District of Massachusetts

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition and others are excluded pursuant to request. The full definition of the Class including a complete description of who is excluded from the Class is set forth in the full Settlement Notice referred to below.

