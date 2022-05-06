Nomad Foods highlights new milestones for its sustainability strategy in 5th annual 'Eating for the Planet' report

FELTHAM, England, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods, Europe's leading frozen food company, has today released its fifth annual sustainability report, focusing on the impact the business is having, covering the period January to December 2021.

The company's sustainability strategy, 'Eating for the Planet', is built around three pillars: Better Sourcing, Better Nutrition and Better Operations. The strategy sets out Nomad Foods' ambition in each area, supported by timebound targets and is designed to help the business drive progress in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

The report shows how the company is widening its focus to address its impact in key areas through innovation and collaboration, including supporting its top 75% of suppliers by emissions, to set science-based targets by 2025.

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, said, "The global momentum for climate action has never been stronger and I am incredibly proud of the progress we are making across the Nomad Foods business as we strive to bring our purpose of "Serving the World with Better Food" to life and reach new milestones in a number of important areas such as nutrition and sourcing.

"With the food supply chain on course to overtake farming and land use, as the largest contributor to greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the agri-food sector[1], collaboration with peers, suppliers and expert partners will be vital to deliver the widespread transformation that is needed to create a more inclusive and resilient food system. At a time when many consumers are facing higher food and energy bills, we are also committed to providing them with great tasting, high quality, nutritious and sustainably sourced frozen food, at a price that is affordable."

2021 Impact Report Highlights

Better Nutrition

Nomad Foods is continuing to innovate to reach new milestones in important areas such as nutrition with 92% of its products now considered a healthier meal choice (HMC). Net sales of healthier meal choices have increased by more than €440m since 2017 when the company launched its nutritional commitment.

Nomad Foods was also included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index for the first time in 2021, listed in the top 14 percentile globally and as one of the top four companies in Europe within the food products industry group. The company also received a perfect score of 100 for Health and Wellbeing for the third consecutive year.

In addition, last year more than two million new households tried Nomad Foods' meat-free Green Cuisine range, which remains the fastest growing frozen meat-free brand in Europe. The range continues to champion plant-based versions of family favourites with successful launches of products such as Chicken-Free Nuggets and Fishless Fingers, helping consumers make food choices that are both good for them and for the planet.

Better Operations

In 2021, Nomad Foods announced plans to significantly reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in line with targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and in line with the Paris Climate Agreement as it stepped up efforts to help deliver a net-zero economy well before 2050.

As well as reducing Scope 1 and 2, and Scope 3 emissions in areas such as some purchased goods, transportation and distribution by 25% in absolute terms by 2025, from our 2019 baseline; Nomad Foods will also provide vital support to its suppliers, ensuring that the top 75% by emissions, develop their own science-based targets by 2025.

Compared to the 2019 baseline, Nomad Foods has reduced carbon emissions per ton of finished goods by more than 20% and absolute emissions by 14%. The company also committed to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign and the UN's Race to Zero.

Nomad Foods also increased the percentage of its packaging that is recyclable to 90% (up from 83% in 2020) and delivered a 32% reduction in edible food waste versus its 2015 baseline.

Better Sourcing

Since co-founding the MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) over 20 years ago, Nomad Foods has led the way in protecting fish stocks for future generations. 98% of the fish and seafood sourced for its brands now holds MSC or ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) certification. That figure puts the company very close to achieving one of its main sustainability goals to have 100% of its fish and seafood sourced from sustainable fishing and responsible farming by the end of 2025.

In addition, iglo Portugal, Findus Nordic and iglo Belgium portfolios are all on track to become 100% MSC or ASC certified by summer 2022.

As part of Nomad Foods' commitment to keep plastics out of the ocean, it joined the Global Ghost Gear Initiative (GGGI) in 2020. In 2021, the company conducted a risk assessment to help understand which of its suppliers were most vulnerable to gear loss. Overall, the findings suggested that more than 99% of the fish and seafood it sources were low to low/medium risk of gear loss. Nomad Foods is now working with the GGGI to help reduce the risk of losing fish gear from the small proportion of fish supplies that are potentially more susceptible to gear loss.

Sustainably grown vegetables ensures the best quality produce grows without depleting the ecosystem and threatening future yields. By the end of 2021, 88% of Nomad Foods vegetables, potatoes, fruit, and fresh herbs were grown in line with the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform (SAI Platform) Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) Silver Level or above.

Contact details

Media Contacts

Sam Fulton

Group Director of Corporate Affairs

sam.fulton@nomadfoods.com

+44 7936 924691

Oliver Thomas

Corporate Affairs Manager

oliver.thomas@nomadfoods.com

+44 7568 108744

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

[1] FAO: Pre- and post-production processes increasingly dominate greenhouse gas emissions from agri-food systems. Published 14 April 2022

View original content:

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited