Demandbase Takes Number One Spot on the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces it achieved the top honor for the annual Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, Large Category, by the San Francisco Business Times. This is the seventh consecutive time Demandbase has made the list, supporting its commitment to being a great place to work by living out its values: to win together, make our customers successful, to be real and do what we say, and innovate with intention.

"Being named number one in our category is truly astounding! The Best Places to Work awards are always an honor because our employees do the judging," said Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer at Demandbase. "In addition to securing the top honor for the first time, making the list for the seventh year in a row is very exciting. This past year has been an exciting and wild ride to secure our place as the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands. Our employees are the champions behind our growth and I couldn't be more proud of our team."

In the past year Demandbase has grown its team by more than 150% and has been named a leader in its category by multiple analyst firms. The company has also accelerated its growth around the globe by adding customers in the UK, Benelux nations, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Spain, and beyond.

"In a year of expansive growth, including the acquisition of two companies, it's especially wonderful to know that we are co-creating a company culture where everyone feels respected and valued," said Landon Pearson, chief people officer at Demandbase. "We are a feedback-oriented, remote-friendly culture that has made many adjustments to the way we work based on what our employees care about, and in support of their lives."

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action.

