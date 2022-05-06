Copper Mountain Mining Announces Executive Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce that Mr. Don Strickland has returned to the role of Chief Operating Officer ("COO") from Executive Vice President, Sustainability, effective immediately. Mr. Strickland took on the role of Executive Vice President, Sustainability to establish a strong sustainability direction and focus for the Company, which was highly successful.

Mr. Strickland will continue to be responsible for the Sustainability and People functions, in addition to leading Operations and Technical Services. This change in structure supports the integration of the Company's Sustainability and People objectives fully within the Company's operations and growth initiatives. Copper Mountain will appoint a Vice President, Sustainability to work with Mr. Strickland and the team to continue advancing the Company's sustainability focus under Mr. Strickland's general leadership. The Company has eliminated the role of Senior Vice President, Operations and the Mine General Managers will report directly to Mr. Strickland. Copper Mountain thanks Mr. Eric Dell for his years of service and dedication to the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Lance Newman will assume the position of Sr. Vice President, Project Development. Mr. Newman will add Australian Country Management to his overall leadership in Project Development and Construction.

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year. Copper Mountain also has the 100% owned development-stage Eva Copper Project, which is expected add approximately 100 million pounds of copper annually, in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". In this news release, certain forward-looking statements are identified, including the anticipated production at the Copper Mountain Mine and the Eva Copper Project. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management's discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

