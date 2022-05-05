WINT technology shortlisted for the prestigious Construction News Awards

Nomination for Best Use in Technology recognizes the leader in water management and leak prevention for its implementation by global construction firm Mace

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications, has made the shortlist on Construction News' prestigious Best Use of Technology award for powering water management at Mace, an international consultancy and construction company. Mace is implementing WINT's solutions on its construction sites to prevent water damage, to reduce water waste and to cut the associated carbon emissions.

The Construction News Awards are admired throughout the construction sector and have been showcasing the very best in the construction industry for over 26 years. The Best Use of Technology Award highlights innovative applications that streamline business processes, improve the efficiency of construction, and deliver projects more effectively.

Nominations for the award are submitted for the use of cutting-edge technology on specific construction projects. Mace, nominated the use of WINT on its HYLO project, an innovative design-led high-rise workspace in London's Islington district, and one of the numerous Mace projects where WINT is implemented.

"Mace and WINT are dedicated to transforming the construction industry, which has historically suffered from significant water losses, and is an enormous source of water waste and carbon emissions," said Alon Geva, WINT's CEO. "Thanks to their vision and WINT's powerful AI- and data-driven technology solution, Mace was able to give their projects the peace of mind which comes from knowing their projects are protected against water leak damage."

Water damage is the leading cause of property loss and insurance claims in construction projects. Moreover, buildings and construction sites are a significant cause of water waste, with over 25% of water entering building typically going to waste. This exacerbates the world's growing water shortage issues and is a massive source of carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions. With WINT's advanced water-flow analysis technology, owners, developers, and contractors can avoid the risk, costs, and environmental impact associated with water damage and waste by 20-25%.

Winners of the CN Awards will be announced at the Construction News Awards ceremony in London on July 14. For more information, visit https://awards.constructionnews.co.uk/cna/en/page/home.

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

About WINT

WINT is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint by prevent the hazards, costs, waste and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste, reduce carbon emissions and eliminate the impact of water-leak disasters. WINT has been recognized by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

