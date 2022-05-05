WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES SOLID START TO 2022

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - "Wheaton once again had a solid start to the year, generating over $210 million in operating cash flow and continuing to return value to our shareholders through our competitive dividend," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "In the first three months of 2022, we added two new streams and increased our interest in a pre-existing stream. In addition, we took a significant step in strengthening our environmental, social and governance strategy by formalizing our climate change policy, including setting a goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The year is off to a good start, and I look forward to advancing on all of our initiatives throughout the year in order to continue building a strong, sustainable business, that delivers value and growth to all of our stakeholders."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Over $305 million in revenue and $210 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, resulting in a net cash balance of $376 million as at March 31, 2022 .

$158 million in adjusted net earnings 1 during the first quarter of 2022.

Announced a new precious metal purchase agreement ("PMPA") on Adventus Mining Corporation's Curipamba Project in respect of gold and silver production.

Announced PMPA on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.'s Goose Project in respect of gold production.

Amended the PMPA on Aris Gold Corp.'s Marmato Mine, increasing the gold stream in exchange for additional upfront consideration.

Adopted a climate change policy and commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Declared quarterly dividend1 of $0.15 per common share, an increase of 7% relative to the comparable period in 2021.

Operational Overview

(all figures in US dollars unless otherwise noted)



Q1 2022



Q1 2021

Change Units produced















Gold ounces



79,087



78,529

0.7 % Silver ounces



6,206



6,765

(8.3)% Palladium ounces



4,488



5,769

(22.2)% Cobalt pounds



234



1,162

(79.8)% Gold equivalent ounces 2



171,367



196,756

(12.9)% Units sold















Gold ounces



77,901



75,104

3.7 % Silver ounces



5,553



6,657

(16.6)% Palladium ounces



4,075



5,131

(20.6)% Cobalt pounds



511



132

286.7 % Gold equivalent ounces 2



166,065



172,271

(3.6)% Revenue

$ 307,244

$ 324,119

(5.2)% Net earnings

$ 157,467

$ 162,002

(2.8)% Per share

$ 0.349

$ 0.360

(3.1)% Adjusted net earnings 1

$ 158,007

$ 161,132

(1.9)% Per share 1

$ 0.350

$ 0.358

(2.2)% Operating cash flows

$ 210,540

$ 232,154

(9.3)% Per share 1

$ 0.467

$ 0.516

(9.5)%

All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces and cobalt pounds produced & sold, and per share amounts.[1][2]

Financial Review

Revenues

Revenue was $307 million in the first quarter of 2022 representing a 5% decrease from the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to a 4% decrease in the number of GEOs² sold.

Cash Costs and Margin

Average cash costs¹ in the first quarter of 2022 were $421 per GEO² as compared to $457 in the first quarter of 2021. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,429 per GEO² sold, virtually unchanged as compared with the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet (at March 31, 2022)

Approximately $376 million of cash on hand.

The Company's $2 billion revolving term loan (the "Revolving Facility") remains fully undrawn.

The Company is well positioned to fund all outstanding commitments as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests.

First Quarter Asset Highlights

Salobo: In the first quarter of 2022, Salobo produced 44,900 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 4% relative to the first quarter of 2021. According to Vale S.A. ("Vale"), during the quarter, Salobo operations were impacted by both planned and corrective maintenance in the mill liners. In addition, above average seasonal rain level in the region during the fourth quarter of 2021 impacted mine plans in the first quarter of 2022; however, Vale does not anticipate any impact to the overall 2022 production.

As per Vale's First Quarter 2022 Performance Report, on January 6, 2022, heavy rainfall in the region of the Salobo III mine expansion caused a landslide that damaged part of a conveyor belt and blocked access to the project site. Vale reports that remediation work on the conveyor is ongoing and is expected to be completed in May. Furthermore, Vale does not foresee the impacts of this event modifying the project delivery date beyond the fourth quarter of 2022. Vale reports that physical completion of the Salobo III mine expansion was 90% at the end of the first quarter.

Antamina: In the first quarter of 2022, Antamina produced 1.3 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 20% relative to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower grades as per the mine plan.

Constancia: In the first quarter of 2022, Constancia produced 0.5 million ounces of attributable silver and 6,300 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 25% and 157%, respectively, relative to the first quarter of 2021. Silver production increased primarily due to higher throughput and grades. The increase in gold production was primarily due to higher grades resulting from the commencement of ore production from the Pampacancha satellite deposit and the increase in fixed recoveries from 55% to 70%.

Sudbury: In the first quarter of 2022, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 6,400 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 9% relative to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower throughput as a result of the temporary closure of the Totten mine. As per Vale, on September 26, 2021, a large piece of equipment, called a bucket scoop, blocked and damaged the mine shaft resulting in its temporary closure. Vale has reported that production at the Totten mine, which accounts for approximately 15% to 20% of the Company's attributable gold production from Sudbury, resumed in the first quarter of 2022 and that operations at the Sudbury mines are expected to normalize in the second quarter of 2022.

Stillwater: In the first quarter of 2022, the Stillwater mines produced 2,500 ounces of attributable gold and 4,500 ounces of attributable palladium, a decrease of approximately 18% for gold and 22% for palladium relative to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was due to lower throughput and grades, partially offset by higher recoveries.

San Dimas: In the first quarter of 2022, San Dimas produced 10,500 ounces of attributable gold, virtually unchanged relative to the first quarter of 2021. First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") reports that production in the first quarter of 2022 was impacted due to high absenteeism in the months of January and February caused by an increase in COVID-19 infections within the Tayoltita community.

Other Gold: In the first quarter of 2022, total Other Gold attributable production was 8,500 ounces, a decrease of approximately 4% relative to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the mining of lower grade material at 777, which is scheduled to close in June 2022.

Other Silver: In the first quarter of 2022, total Other Silver attributable production was 2.2 million ounces, a decrease of approximately 14% relative to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower grades at Aljustrel and the placement of Stratoni into care and maintenance.

Voisey's Bay: In the first quarter of 2022, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 234 thousand pounds of attributable cobalt, a decrease of approximately 80% relative to the first quarter of 2021. The apparent significant decrease relative to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily attributed to Wheaton being contractually entitled to any cobalt processed at the Long Harbour Processing Plant as of January 1, 2021, resulting in reported production in the first quarter of 2021 including some material produced at the Voisey's Bay Mine from prior periods. As per Vale's First Quarter 2022 Performance Report, physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension was 70% at the end of the first quarter.

Produced But Not Yet Delivered3 and Inventory

As at March 31, 2022, payable ounces and pounds attributable to the Company produced but not yet delivered amounted to:

82,400 payable gold ounces, a decrease of 2,600 ounces during Q1 2022, primarily due to decreases at the Constancia and 777 mines partially offset by an increase at the Sudbury mines.

3.9 million payable silver ounces, a decrease of 0.3 million ounces during Q1 2022.

5,500 payable palladium ounces, virtually unchanged during Q1 2022.

550 thousand payable cobalt pounds, virtually unchanged during Q1 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, approximately 410 thousand pounds of cobalt were held in inventory by Wheaton, a decrease of 247 pounds during Q1 2022.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

Corporate Development

Curipamba PMPA: On January 17, 2022, the Company entered into a PMPA with Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") in respect of the Curipamba Project ("Curipamba") located in Ecuador. Under the Curipamba PMPA, Wheaton will purchase 50% of the payable gold production until 145,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 33% of payable gold production for the life of the mine and 75% of the payable silver production until 4.6 million ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 50% for the life of mine. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company is committed to pay Adventus total upfront cash consideration of $175.5 million, $13 million of which is available pre-construction and $500,000 of which will be paid to support certain local community development initiatives around Curipamba. The remainder will be payable in four staged installments during construction, subject to various customary conditions being satisfied. In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing production payments for the gold and silver ounces delivered equal to 18% of the spot prices until the value of gold and silver delivered, net of the production payment, is equal to the upfront consideration of $175.5 million, at which point the production payment will increase to 22% of the spot prices.

Marathon PMPA: On January 26, 2022, the Company entered into the previously announced PMPA with Generation Mining Limited ("Gen Mining") in respect of the Marathon Project located in Ontario, Canada. Under the Marathon PMPA, Wheaton will purchase 100% of the payable gold production until 150,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 67% of payable gold production for the life of the mine and 22% of the payable platinum production until 120,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 15% for the life of mine. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has committed to pay Gen Mining total upfront cash consideration of C$240 million, C$40 million of which will be paid prior to construction and to be used for the development of the Marathon Project, with the remainder payable in four staged installments during construction, subject to various customary conditions being satisfied and pre-determined completion tests. Of this amount, $16 million (C$20 million) was paid on March 31, 2022. In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing production payments for the gold and platinum ounces delivered equal to 18% of the spot prices until the value of gold and platinum delivered, net of the production payment, is equal to the upfront consideration of C$240 million, at which point the production payment will increase to 22% of the spot prices.

Goose PMPA: On February 8, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into a PMPA with Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina") in respect of the Goose Project, part of Sabina's Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada. Under the Goose PMPA, Wheaton will purchase 4.15% of the payable gold production until 130,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 2.15% until 200,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 1.5% of the payable gold production. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has committed to pay Sabina an upfront payment of $125 million in four equal installments during construction of the Goose Project, subject to customary conditions. In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing production payments for the gold ounces delivered equal to 18% of the spot gold price until the value of gold, net of the production payment is equal to the upfront consideration of $125 million, at which point the production payment will increase to 22% of the spot gold price.

Amendment to the Marmato PMPA: On March 21, 2022, the Company amended its PMPA with Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris Gold") in respect of the Marmato mines. Under the amended terms, Wheaton will purchase 10.5% of the gold production and 100% of the silver production from the Marmato Upper and Lower mines until 310,000 ounces of gold and 2.15 million ounces of silver have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 5.25% of the gold production and 50% of the silver production for the life of mine. This increases the gold stream from the original Marmato PMPA under which Wheaton was entitled to purchase 6.5% of the gold production until 190,000 ounces were delivered, after which the stream was to drop to 3.25% of the gold production. The silver stream is unchanged. Under the terms of the amended Marmato PMPA, the Company is committed to pay Aris Gold total upfront cash payments of $175 million ($65 million relating to the increase in the gold stream). Of this amount, $53 million ($15 million relating to the increase in the gold stream) has been paid and the remaining amount is payable during the construction of the Marmato Lower Mine, subject to customary conditions.

Sustainability

Climate Change Commitments: On February 9, 2022, Wheaton announced the adoption of a Climate Change and Environmental Policy and commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050[4]. As part of this policy, Wheaton plans to establish targets across both Scope 2 and Scope 3 attributable emissions to support a 1.5° C trajectory. The Company has also committed an initial $4M to support our mining partners' efforts to move to renewable energy sources and reduce emissions at the mines in which we have an interest.

San Dimas Receives Recognition for Sustainability Efforts: The Mexican Center for Philanthropy (CEMEFI) and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility (AliaRSE) has awarded First Majestic Silver Corp.'s ("First Majestic") San Dimas mining unit the Socially Responsible Business Distinction for 2022 (Distintivo Empressa Socialmente Responsible 2022). This distinction from within the Mexican community recognizes excellence in environmental and social responsibility and ethical management.

Partner Community Investment Program: Wheaton continues to support a wide range of programs with mining partners including Vale, Glencore, Hudbay and First Majestic Silver, focused on education, health, entrepreneurial support, and community engagement opportunities in the communities near the mines from which Wheaton receives precious metals. In the first quarter of 2022, all Partner Community Investment programs continued to operate as planned such as the continued enrollment of existing schoolteachers and administrators into the Enseña Peru training program, aimed at improving the academic performance for students living close to the Antamina mine. During the quarter, the Wheaton team focused on engaging with partners on identifying and selecting programs and initiatives to be supported by Wheaton for 2022 and beyond.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Outlook

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2022 is forecast to be 350,000 to 380,000 ounces of gold, 23.0 to 25.0 million ounces of silver, and 44,000 to 48,000 GEOs2 of other metals, resulting in production of approximately 700,000 to 760,000 GEOs2, unchanged from previous guidance. For the five-year period ending in 2026, the Company estimates that average production will amount to 850,000 GEOs2, while for the ten-year period ending in 2031, the Company estimates that average annual production will amount to 910,000 GEOs2, also unchanged from previous guidance.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

A conference call and webcast will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 starting at 8:00am PT / 11:00 am ET to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-664-6383

Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-416-764-8650

Pass code: 78834538

Live webcast: Webcast URL

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The accompanying slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the 'Presentations' page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website before the conference call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until May 13, 2022 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-390-0541

Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-416-764-8677

Pass code: 834538 #

Archived webcast: Webcast URL

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals' MD&A and Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Wes Carson, P.Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations is a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Wheaton Precious Metals believes that there are no significant differences between its corporate governance practices and those required to be followed by United States domestic issuers under the NYSE listing standards. This confirmation is located on the Wheaton Precious Metals website.

In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company and Wheaton includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

End Notes

__________________________________ 1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter. Details of the dividend can be found in the Wheaton's news release date May 5, 2022, titled "Wheaton Precious Metals Declares Quarterly Dividend." 2 Commodity price assumptions for the gold equivalent production and sales in 2022 are $1,800 / ounce gold, $24 / ounce silver, and $2,100 / ounce palladium and $33 / pound cobalt. Other metal includes palladium and cobalt. 3 Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces and cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered are based on management estimates only and rely upon information provided by the owners and operators of mining operations and may be revised and updated in future periods as additional information is received. 4 Net zero includes emissions reductions in line with a 1.5 trajectory across Scopes 1, 2 and 3. Achievement of net zero may include the use of offsets for residual emissions in 2050.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings





Three Months Ended

March 31 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

2022 2021 Sales

$ 307,244 $ 324,119 Cost of sales









Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 69,994 $ 78,783 Depletion



57,402

70,173 Total cost of sales

$ 127,396 $ 148,956 Gross margin

$ 179,848 $ 175,163 General and administrative expenses



9,403

9,735 Share based compensation



9,902

1,630 Donations & community investments



813

606 Earnings from operations

$ 159,730 $ 163,192 Other (income) expense



170

119 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

$ 159,560 $ 163,073 Finance costs



1,422

1,573 Earnings before income taxes

$ 158,138 $ 161,500 Income tax (expense) recovery



(671)

502 Net earnings

$ 157,467 $ 162,002 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.349 $ 0.360 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.348 $ 0.360 Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic



450,915

449,509 Diluted



451,953

450,600

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at

March 31 As at

December 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2022 2021 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 376,163 $ 226,045 Accounts receivable

27,939

11,577 Other

9,875

12,102 Total current assets $ 413,977 $ 249,724 Non-current assets







Mineral stream interests $ 5,894,884 $ 5,905,797 Early deposit mineral stream interests

45,342

34,741 Mineral royalty interest

6,606

6,606 Long-term equity investments

92,194

61,477 Convertible notes receivable

-

17,086 Property, plant and equipment

5,183

5,509 Other

11,847

15,211 Total non-current assets $ 6,056,056 $ 6,046,427 Total assets $ 6,470,033 $ 6,296,151 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 11,861 $ 13,935 Dividends payable

67,687

- Current portion of performance share units

31,413

14,807 Current portion of lease liabilities

830

813 Other

150

136 Total current liabilities $ 111,941 $ 29,691 Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities

1,868

2,060 Deferred income taxes

121

100 Performance share units

3,759

11,498 Pension liability

2,883

2,685 Total non-current liabilities $ 8,631 $ 16,343 Total liabilities $ 120,572 $ 46,034 Shareholders' equity







Issued capital $ 3,711,294 $ 3,698,998 Reserves

44,304

47,036 Retained earnings

2,593,863

2,504,083 Total shareholders' equity $ 6,349,461 $ 6,250,117 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,470,033 $ 6,296,151

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended

March 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

2022 2021 Operating activities









Net earnings

$ 157,467 $ 162,002 Adjustments for









Depreciation and depletion



57,795

70,649 Interest expense



26

262 Equity settled stock based compensation



1,342

1,325 Performance share units



8,560

305 Pension expense



158

151 Income tax expense (recovery)



671

(502) Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



743

950 Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable



1,380

(1,238) Investment income recognized in net earnings



(194)

(2) Other



(1,514)

593 Change in non-cash working capital



(15,918)

(1,972) Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest

$ 210,516 $ 232,523 Income taxes recovered (paid)



(32)

(30) Interest paid



(26)

(341) Interest received



82

2 Cash generated from operating activities

$ 210,540 $ 232,154 Financing activities









Bank debt repaid

$ - $ (195,000) Share purchase options exercised



5,772

4,793 Lease payments



(200)

(214) Cash (used for) generated from financing activities

$ 5,572 $ (190,421) Investing activities









Mineral stream interests

$ (45,252) $ (151,019) Early deposit mineral stream interests



(750)

(750) Mineral royalty interest



-

(3,561) Acquisition of long-term investments



(20,135)

- Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments



-

112,188 Dividends received



112

- Other



(36)

(134) Cash (used for) generated from investing activities

$ (66,061) $ (43,276) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$ 67 $ 22 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 150,118 $ (1,521) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



226,045

192,683 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 376,163 $ 191,162

Summary of Units Produced



Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Gold ounces produced ²















Salobo 44,883 48,235 55,205 55,590 46,622 62,854 63,408 59,104 Sudbury 3 6,395 4,379 148 4,563 7,004 6,659 3,798 9,257 Constancia 7 6,311 9,857 8,533 5,525 2,453 3,929 3,780 3,470 San Dimas 4, 7 10,461 13,714 11,936 11,478 10,491 11,652 9,228 6,074 Stillwater 5 2,497 2,664 2,949 2,962 3,041 3,290 3,176 3,222 Other















Minto 4,060 3,506 1,703 3,206 2,638 789 1,832 2,928 777 8 4,003 4,462 4,717 5,035 6,280 2,866 5,278 4,728 Marmato 477 479 433 1,713 - - - - Total Other 8,540 8,447 6,853 9,954 8,918 3,655 7,110 7,656 Total gold ounces produced 79,087 87,296 85,624 90,072 78,529 92,039 90,500 88,783 Silver ounces produced 2















Peñasquito 7 2,219 2,145 2,180 2,026 2,202 2,014 1,992 967 Antamina 7 1,260 1,366 1,548 1,558 1,577 1,930 1,516 612 Constancia 7 506 578 521 468 406 478 430 254 Other















Los Filos 7 23 37 17 26 31 6 17 14 Zinkgruvan 577 482 658 457 420 515 498 389 Yauliyacu 7 637 382 372 629 737 454 679 273 Stratoni 9 - 129 18 164 165 185 156 148 Minto 45 44 25 33 21 16 15 19 Neves-Corvo 344 522 362 408 345 420 281 479 Aljustrel 287 325 314 400 474 440 348 388 Cozamin 186 213 199 183 230 - - - Marmato 11 7 10 39 - - - - Keno Hill 20 30 44 55 27 - - - 777 8 91 96 81 83 130 51 96 108 Total Other 2,221 2,267 2,100 2,477 2,580 2,087 2,090 1,818 Total silver ounces produced 6,206 6,356 6,349 6,529 6,765 6,509 6,028 3,651 Palladium ounces produced ²















Stillwater 5 4,488 4,733 5,105 5,301 5,769 5,672 5,444 5,759 Cobalt pounds produced ²















Voisey's Bay 234 381 370 380 1,162 ¹⁰ - - - GEOs produced 6 171,367 184,551 183,012 190,272 196,756 185,436 177,230 144,188 SEOs produced 6 12,853 13,841 13,726 14,270 14,757 13,908 13,292 10,814 Average payable rate 2















Gold 95.2% 96.0% 96.0% 95.8% 95.0% 95.2% 95.3% 94.7% Silver 86.1% 86.0% 86.6% 86.9% 86.6% 86.3% 86.1% 81.9% Palladium 92.7% 92.2% 94.5% 95.0% 91.6% 93.6% 94.0% 90.8% Cobalt 93.3% 93.3% 93.3% 93.3% 93.3% n.a. n.a. n.a. GEO 6 90.6% 91.4% 91.3% 91.8% 90.7% 91.2% 91.2% 90.0%

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures and payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. Operations at the Sudbury mines were suspended from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021 as a result of a labour disruption by unionized employees. 4) Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. Effective April 1, 2020, the fixed gold to silver exchange ratio was revised to 90:1, with the 70:1 ratio being reinstated on October 15, 2020. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q1-2022 - 408,000 ounces; Q4-2021 - 544,000 ounces; Q3-2021 - 472,000 ounces; Q2-2021 - 467,000 ounces; Q1-2021 - 429,000 ounces; Q4-2020 - 485,000 ounces; Q3-2020 - 420,000 ounces; Q2-2020 - 276,000 ounces. 5) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 6) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022. 7) Operations at these mines had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second half of 2020, all of the operations were restarted. Additionally, operations at Los Filos were suspended from September 3, 2020 to December 23, 2020 as the result of an illegal road blockade by members of the nearby Carrizalillo community and had been temporarily suspended from June 22, 2021 to July 26, 2021 as the result of illegal blockades by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community. 8) Operations at 777 were temporarily suspended from October 11, 2020 to November 25, 2020 as a result of an incident that occurred on October 9th during routine maintenance of the hoist rope and skip. 9) The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. 10) Effective January 1, 2021, the Company was entitled to cobalt production from the Voisey's Bay mine. As per the Voisey's Bay PMPA with Vale, Wheaton is entitled to any cobalt processed at the Long Harbour Processing Plant as of January 1, 2021, resulting in reported production in the first quarter of 2021 including some material produced at the Voisey's Bay mine in the previous quarter.

Summary of Units Sold



Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Gold ounces sold















Salobo 42,513 47,171 35,185 57,296 51,423 53,197 59,584 68,487 Sudbury 2 3,712 965 1,915 6,945 3,691 7,620 7,858 7,414 Constancia 6 10,494 6,196 8,159 2,321 1,676 3,853 4,112 3,024 San Dimas 6 10,070 15,182 11,346 11,214 10,273 11,529 9,687 6,030 Stillwater 3 2,628 2,933 2,820 2,574 3,074 3,069 3,015 3,066 Other















Minto 3,695 2,462 1,907 2,359 2,390 1,540 - - 777 4,388 4,290 5,879 5,694 2,577 5,435 5,845 4,783 Marmato 401 423 438 1,687 - - - - Total Other 8,484 7,175 8,224 9,740 4,967 6,975 5,845 4,783 Total gold ounces sold 77,901 79,622 67,649 90,090 75,104 86,243 90,101 92,804 Silver ounces sold















Peñasquito 6 2,188 1,818 2,210 1,844 2,174 1,417 1,799 1,917 Antamina 6 1,468 1,297 1,502 1,499 1,930 1,669 1,090 788 Constancia 6 644 351 484 295 346 442 415 254 Other















Los Filos 6 42 17 12 42 27 - 19 25 Zinkgruvan 355 346 354 355 293 326 492 376 Yauliyacu 6 44 551 182 601 1,014 15 580 704 Stratoni 133 42 41 167 117 169 134 77 Minto 31 27 24 29 26 20 - - Neves-Corvo 204 259 193 215 239 145 201 236 Aljustrel 145 133 155 208 257 280 148 252 Cozamin 177 174 170 168 173 - - - Marmato 8 8 10 35 - - - - Keno Hill 27 24 51 33 12 - - - 777 87 69 99 109 49 93 121 100 Total Other 1,253 1,650 1,291 1,962 2,207 1,048 1,695 1,770 Total silver ounces sold 5,553 5,116 5,487 5,600 6,657 4,576 4,999 4,729 Palladium ounces sold















Stillwater 3 4,075 4,641 5,703 3,869 5,131 4,591 5,546 4,976 Cobalt pounds sold















Voisey's Bay 511 228 131 395 132 - - - GEOs sold 4 166,065 157,439 149,862 176,502 172,271 152,613 163,218 161,664 SEOs sold 4 12,455 11,808 11,240 13,238 12,920 11,446 12,241 12,125 Cumulative payable units PBND 5















Gold ounces 82,350 84,989 80,819 66,238 70,072 70,555 75,750 79,632 Silver ounces 3,893 4,200 3,845 3,802 3,738 4,486 3,437 3,222 Palladium ounces 5,535 5,629 5,619 6,822 5,373 5,597 4,616 4,883 Cobalt pounds 550 596 637 777 820 - - - GEO 4 150,794 158,477 150,317 139,145 141,206 136,894 126,968 128,291 SEO 4 11,310 11,886 11,274 10,436 10,590 10,267 9,523 9,622 Inventory on hand















Cobalt pounds 410 657 488 134 132 - - -

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold. 2) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. 3) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 4) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022. 5) Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 6) Operations at these mines had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second half of 2020, all of the operations were restarted.

Results of Operations

The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 44,883 42,513 $ 1,872 $ 416 $ 334 $ 79,564 $ 47,684 $ 61,869 $ 2,423,755 Sudbury 4 6,395 3,712

1,861

400

1,092

6,909

1,370

5,425

303,115 Constancia 6,311 10,494

1,872

412

271

19,641

12,471

15,482

100,944 San Dimas 10,461 10,070

1,872

618

260

18,846

10,008

12,621

164,110 Stillwater 2,497 2,628

1,872

329

429

4,918

2,926

4,054

218,657 Other 5 8,540 8,484

1,862

771

25

15,797

9,048

8,822

404,729

79,087 77,901 $ 1,870 $ 477 $ 321 $ 145,675 $ 83,507 $ 108,273 $ 3,615,310 Silver































Peñasquito 2,219 2,188 $ 24.10 $ 4.36 $ 3.57 $ 52,727 $ 35,387 $ 43,188 $ 314,217 Antamina 1,260 1,468

24.09

4.94

7.06

35,359

17,747

27,759

569,691 Constancia 506 644

24.10

6.08

6.33

15,513

7,526

11,913

201,811 Other 6 2,221 1,253

24.52

6.07

3.45

30,733

18,797

23,874

589,875

6,206 5,553 $ 24.19 $ 5.10 $ 4.78 $ 134,332 $ 79,457 $ 106,734 $ 1,675,594 Palladium































Stillwater 4,488 4,075 $ 2,339 $ 394 $ 399 $ 9,533 $ 6,303 $ 7,930 $ 231,203 Platinum































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 4,820 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 234 511 $ 34.61 $ 5.76 $ 8.17 $ 17,704 $ 10,581 $ 3,263 $ 367,957 Operating results













$ 307,244 $ 179,848 $ 226,200 $ 5,894,884 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (9,403) $ (15,128)



Share based compensation



















(9,902)

-



Donations & community investments



















(813)

(430)



Finance costs





















(1,422)

(1,077)



Other



















(170)

1,007



Income tax





















(671)

(32)



Total other















$ (22,381) $ (15,660) $ 575,149





















$ 157,467 $ 210,540 $ 6,470,033

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating 777, Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Rosemont, Santo Domingo, Blackwater, Fenix, Goose, Marathon and Curipamba gold interests. 6) Comprised of the Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, Cozamin, Marmato and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Blackwater and Curipamba silver interests. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 171,367 166,065 $ 1,850 $ 421 $ 1,429 $ 346 $ 1,083 Silver equivalent basis 5 12,853 12,455 $ 24.67 $ 5.62 $ 19.05 $ 4.61 $ 14.44

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 46,622 51,423 $ 1,796 $ 412 $ 374 $ 92,356 $ 51,946 $ 71,163 $ 2,490,127 Sudbury 4 7,004 3,691

1,812

400

1,024

6,688

1,431

5,219

317,235 Constancia 2,453 1,676

1,796

408

315

3,010

1,798

2,326

105,041 San Dimas 10,491 10,273

1,796

612

322

18,450

8,851

12,162

178,891 Stillwater 3,041 3,074

1,796

329

397

5,521

3,290

4,510

223,090 Other 5 8,918 4,967

1,812

629

-

9,000

5,878

5,855

7,591

78,529 75,104 $ 1,798 $ 450 $ 374 $ 135,025 $ 73,194 $ 101,235 $ 3,321,975 Silver































Peñasquito 2,202 2,174 $ 26.21 $ 4.29 $ 3.55 $ 56,983 $ 39,940 $ 47,655 $ 342,857 Antamina 1,577 1,930

26.21

5.18

7.53

50,581

26,058

40,591

612,401 Constancia 406 346

26.21

6.02

7.56

9,072

4,372

6,988

214,428 Other 6 2,580 2,207

25.95

9.41

6.30

57,247

22,589

39,098

612,237

6,765 6,657 $ 26.12 $ 6.33 $ 5.82 $ 173,883 $ 92,959 $ 134,332 $ 1,781,923 Palladium































Stillwater 5,769 5,131 $ 2,392 $ 427 $ 442 $ 12,275 $ 7,813 $ 10,084 $ 239,118 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 1,162 132 $ 22.19 $ 4.98 $ 8.17 $ 2,936 $ 1,197 $ (966) $ 225,348 Operating results













$ 324,119 $ 175,163 $ 244,685 $ 5,568,364 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (9,735) $ (12,664)



Share based compensation



















(1,630)

-



Donations & community investments



















(606)

(498)



Finance costs





















(1,573)

(1,229)



Other



















(119)

1,890



Income tax





















502

(30)



Total other















$ (13,161) $ (12,531) $ 360,048





















$ 162,002 $ 232,154 $ 5,928,412

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Rosemont gold interest. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 196,756 172,271 $ 1,881 $ 457 $ 1,424 $ 407 $ 1,017 Silver equivalent basis 5 14,757 12,920 $ 25.09 $ 6.10 $ 18.99 $ 5.43 $ 13.56

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.

Non-IFRS Measures

Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis, with the Company receiving its first deliveries of cobalt from Voisey's Bay during the first quarter of 2021; and (iv) cash operating margin. The Company has removed the non-IFRS measure associated with net debt as Wheaton fully repaid its debt during the first quarter of 2021.



i. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of non-cash impairment charges (reversals) (if any), non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.





The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).



Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2022

2021 Net earnings

$ 157,467

$ 162,002 Add back (deduct):











(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



743



950 (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of convertible notes receivable



1,380



(1,238) Income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statement of Shareholders' Equity



793



1,568 Income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statement of OCI



(194)



(2,137) Other



(2,182)



(13) Adjusted net earnings

$ 158,007

$ 161,132 Divided by:











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



450,915



449,509 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



451,953



450,600 Equals:











Adjusted earnings per share - basic

$ 0.350

$ 0.358 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.350

$ 0.358

ii. Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.





The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).



Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2022

2021 Cash generated by operating activities

$ 210,540

$ 232,154 Divided by:











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



450,915



449,509 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



451,953



450,600 Equals:











Operating cash flow per share - basic

$ 0.467

$ 0.516 Operating cash flow per share - diluted

$ 0.466

$ 0.515

iii. Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.



Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)

2022

2021 Cost of sales

$ 127,396

$ 148,956 Less: depletion



(57,402)



(70,173) Cash cost of sales

$ 69,994

$ 78,783 Cash cost of sales is comprised of:











Total cash cost of gold sold

$ 37,133

$ 33,774 Total cash cost of silver sold



28,314



42,160 Total cash cost of palladium sold



1,603



2,191 Total cash cost of cobalt sold



2,944



658 Total cash cost of sales

$ 69,994

$ 78,783 Divided by:











Total gold ounces sold



77,901



75,104 Total silver ounces sold



5,553



6,657 Total palladium ounces sold



4,075



5,131 Total cobalt pounds sold



511



132 Equals:











Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)

$ 477

$ 450 Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)

$ 5.10

$ 6.33 Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)

$ 394

$ 427 Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)

$ 5.76

$ 4.98

iv. Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.



Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)

2022

2021 Total sales:











Gold

$ 145,675

$ 135,025 Silver

$ 134,332

$ 173,883 Palladium

$ 9,533

$ 12,275 Cobalt

$ 17,704

$ 2,936 Divided by:











Total gold ounces sold



77,901



75,104 Total silver ounces sold



5,553



6,657 Total palladium ounces sold



4,075



5,131 Total cobalt pounds sold



511



132 Equals:











Average realized price of gold (per ounce)

$ 1,870

$ 1,798 Average realized price of silver (per ounce)

$ 24.19

$ 26.12 Average realized price of palladium (per ounce)

$ 2,339

$ 2,392 Average realized price of cobalt (per pound)

$ 34.61

$ 22.19 Less:











Average cash cost of gold 1 (per ounce)

$ (477)

$ (450) Average cash cost of silver 1 (per ounce)

$ (5.10)

$ (6.33) Average cash cost of palladium 1 (per ounce)

$ (394)

$ (427) Average cash cost of cobalt 1 (per pound)

$ (5.76)

$ (4.98) Equals:











Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold

$ 1,393

$ 1,348 As a percentage of realized price of gold



74%



75% Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold

$ 19.09

$ 19.79 As a percentage of realized price of silver



79%



76% Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold

$ 1,945

$ 1,965 As a percentage of realized price of palladium



83%



82% Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold

$ 28.85

$ 17.21 As a percentage of realized price of cobalt



83%



78%

1) Please refer to non-IFRS measure (iii), above.

These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton and, in some instances, the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future price of commodities, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations (including in the estimation of production, mill throughput, grades, recoveries and exploration potential), the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources (including the estimation of reserve conversion rates) and the realization of such estimations, the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects by Wheaton's PMPA counterparties at mineral stream interests owned by Wheaton (the "Mining Operations"), the payment of upfront cash consideration to counterparties under PMPAs, the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with PMPAs and royalty arrangements and the receipt by the Company of precious metals and cobalt production in respect of the applicable Mining Operations under PMPAs or other payments under royalty arrangements, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of a PMPA (including as a result of the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties) and the potential impacts of such on Wheaton, future payments by the Company in accordance with PMPAs, the costs of future production, the estimation of produced but not yet delivered ounces, the impact of epidemics (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), including the potential heightening of other risks, future sales of common shares under the ATM program, continued listing of the Company's common shares, any statements as to future dividends, the ability to fund outstanding commitments and the ability to continue to acquire accretive PMPAs, including any acceleration of payments, projected increases to Wheaton's production and cash flow profile, projected changes to Wheaton's production mix, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of any other obligations under agreements with the Company, the ability to sell precious metals and cobalt production, confidence in the Company's business structure, the Company's assessment of taxes payable and the impact of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010, possible domestic audits for taxation years subsequent to 2016 and international audits, the Company's assessment of the impact of any tax reassessments, the Company's intention to file future tax returns in a manner consistent with the CRA Settlement, the Company's climate change and environmental commitments, and assessments of the impact and resolution of various legal and tax matters, including but not limited to audits. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the Company's PMPAs or royalty arrangements, risks associated with fluctuations in the price of commodities (including Wheaton's ability to sell its precious metals or cobalt production at acceptable prices or at all), risks of significant impacts on Wheaton or the Mining Operations as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), risks related to the Mining Operations (including fluctuations in the price of the primary or other commodities mined at such operations, regulatory, political and other risks of the jurisdictions in which the Mining Operations are located, actual results of mining, risks associated with the exploration, development, operating, expansion and improvement of the Mining Operations, environmental and economic risks of the Mining Operations, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined), the absence of control over the Mining Operations and having to rely on the accuracy of the public disclosure and other information Wheaton receives from the Mining Operations, uncertainty in the estimation of production from Mining Operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation, the ability of each party to satisfy their obligations in accordance with the terms of the PMPAs, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations, Wheaton's interpretation of, compliance with or application of, tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules being found to be incorrect, any challenge or reassessment by the CRA of the Company's tax filings being successful and the potential negative impact to the Company's previous and future tax filings, assessing the impact of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010 (including whether there will be any material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), potential implementation of a 15% global minimum tax, counterparty credit and liquidity, mine operator concentration, indebtedness and guarantees, hedging, competition, claims and legal proceedings against Wheaton or the Mining Operations, security over underlying assets, governmental regulations, international operations of Wheaton and the Mining Operations, exploration, development, operations, expansions and improvements at the Mining Operations, environmental regulations, climate change, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain and maintain necessary licenses, permits, approvals and rulings, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of suitable supplies, infrastructure and employees to support the Mining Operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, including anticipated timing of the commencement of production by certain Mining Operations (including increases in production, estimated grades and recoveries), uncertainties of title and indigenous rights with respect to the Mining Operations, environmental, social and governance matters, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain adequate financing, the Mining Operations ability to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, global financial conditions, Wheaton's acquisition strategy and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 6-K filed March 31, 2022 both on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (the "Disclosure"). Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation): that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that the Mining Operations will continue to operate and the mining projects will be completed in accordance with public statements and achieve their stated production estimates, that the mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates from Mining Operations (including reserve conversion rates) are accurate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the PMPAs, that Wheaton will continue to be able to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, that Wheaton will be able to source and obtain accretive PMPAs, that neither Wheaton nor the Mining Operations will suffer significant impacts as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), that any outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally, without such response requiring any prolonged closure of the Mining Operations or having other material adverse effects on the Company and counterparties to its PMPAs, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be adversely affected by the differences in liquidity, settlement and clearing systems as a result of multiple listings of the Common Shares on the LSE, the TSX and the NYSE, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be suspended, and that the net proceeds of sales of common shares, if any, will be used as anticipated, that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including ongoing CRA audits involving the Company), that Wheaton has properly considered the interpretation and application of Canadian tax law to its structure and operations, that Wheaton has filed its tax returns and paid applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian tax law, that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010 is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence for years subsequent to 2010), and such other assumptions and factors as set out in the Disclosure. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Wheaton. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. The forward-looking statements included herein are for the purpose of providing readers with information to assist them in understanding Wheaton's expected financial and operational performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, reflects Wheaton's management's current beliefs based on current information and will not be updated except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Although Wheaton has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward‑looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

