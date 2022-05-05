US LBM EXPANDS IN ATLANTA WITH NEW FLOOR AND ROOF TRUSS MANUFACTURING PLANT

Leading building materials distributor adds production capability in growing Southeast housing market

ATLANTA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has opened a new floor and roof truss manufacturing facility in Lithonia, Ga. The new location operates as part of US LBM's Brand Vaughan division and supplies floor and roof trusses to residential and commercial builders in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area.

The new 25,000 square foot truss facility operates one roof truss line and one floor truss line, provides in-house design, and uses computerized saws and technology for accurate truss set up and profiles. In addition to the new truss facility, Brand Vaughan operates seven locations across northern Georgia, providing professional builders with a wide range of materials, including lumber, engineered wood products, windows, exterior and interior doors and trim, rebar, roofing and siding.

"Providing builders the resources they need to get the job done on time and on budget is what Brand Vaughan is known for across Georgia, and this new truss plant expands both our capabilities and commitment to our customers," said US LBM Southeast Region Vice President of Operations Jon Vaughan.

Situated just outside of Atlanta in southeastern DeKalb County, the new Lithonia truss plant is located near several major area highways and access points, including I-20 and the Perimeter (I-285), for convenient deliveries to job sites across the region.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

