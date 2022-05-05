NetEase Games Launches First Studio in the U.S.

NetEase Games is launching its first-ever first-party studio in the United States, with creative freedom and funding to create incredible new games!

GUANGZHOU, China, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999) announced today its first U.S. studio, Jackalope Games, based in Austin, Texas. Jackalope Games will be creating new and exciting PC and console games as a first party studio of NetEase Games.

Jackalope Games is led by industry veteran Jack Emmert, whose credits include City of Heroes, Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, and DC Universe Online. Jack has worked on games based on some of the biggest media franchises in history and brings decades of MMORPG experience to this studio.

"NetEase Games is the best possible place for me and my team to thrive," said Jack Emmert. "We share the same passion-- to create engaging online universes for gamers worldwide. NetEase Games is providing the support and resources needed to build a great studio and great games."

Jackalope Games is NetEase Games' first first-party studio in the U.S., but it will operate independently and maintain creative autonomy in its game development and publishing. The first project produced by Jackalope Games is being fully funded by NetEase Games.

Jackalope Games believes that collaboration and diversity are necessary ingredients for studio success. Although based in Austin, Jackalope Games embraces the virtual office and hires talent from all over the world.

NetEase Games has brought a number of studios into the company over the past year, led by industry veterans with highly passionate and motivated teams. The founding of Jackalope Games represents NetEase Games' commitment to innovation and allowing developers to produce games that excite players globally.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading intelligent learning company, and Cloud Village (HKEX: 9899), also known as NetEase Cloud Music, China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), developing and operating some of the most popular mobile and PC games in markets including China and Japan. As one of the world's largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world-class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit neteasegames.com.

Contacts:

Investor Enquiries:

NetEase, Inc.

Margaret Shi

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

ir@service.netease.com

Media Enquiries:

NetEase, Inc.

Li Ruohan

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-2668

globalpr@service.netease.com

NetEase Games

Zhou Zhaoxi

Tel:(+86) 20-85105163 ext.57169

neteasegamespr@global.netease.com

View original content:

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.