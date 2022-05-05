Hydro One Limited Declares Quarterly Common Share Dividend

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hydro One Limited (TSX: H), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.2796 per share to be paid on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 8, 2022.

Unless indicated otherwise, all common share dividends paid by Hydro One Limited to shareholders are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation. Such quarterly dividends, unless and until changed, are only payable as and when declared by Hydro One Limited's Board of Directors and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

For More Information

For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.HydroOne.com where you can find additional information including links to securities filings, historical financial reports, and information about the Company's governance practices, corporate social responsibility, customer solutions, and further information about its business.

View original content:

SOURCE Hydro One Limited