Pioneer Power to Present at Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Conference

FORT LEE, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, is pleased to announce that Nathan Mazurek, Chairman and CEO will be presenting at the Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Conference being held May 11-12, 2022.

Event: Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Location: Virtual

Webcast Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3erA8pvlTQqkM96IMInEWg

Date: May 11, 2022

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

For more information or to register for this event, please visit https://www.sidoti.com/events/spring-micro-cap-virtual-conference.

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

CONTACT:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

