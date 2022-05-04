DataPath Announces COMPASS™ Card

Full-featured debit card will support wide range of employee benefits programs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employee benefits administration, announced today the highly-customizable COMPASS™ debit card.

COMPASS enables third-party administrators (TPAs) to utilize a full-featured debit card in support of almost any type of benefits program. DataPath will provide end-to-end processing services for COMPASS card transactions.

"The employee benefits industry has experienced unprecedented change over the last few years," said Bo Armstrong, chief marketing officer for DataPath. "As employers look to attract and retain employees with the help of creative benefit programs, the COMPASS card will enable TPAs to innovate and serve the needs of their employer groups."

The COMPASS card is designed for use with lifestyle spending accounts (LSAs), employee perks and bonus plans, qualified disaster relief payments under IRS Section 139, and similar employee benefit programs. COMPASS™ will also support Medicare Advantage and Medigap/Medicare Supplement reimbursement plans for active employees and retirees.

Backed by DataPath's decade-plus of experience in debit card processing, COMPASS will address employer-specific plan parameters, usage restrictions, and supported benefit accounts while delivering a first-class customer experience.

COMPASS card can be used with the DataPath Summit cloud-based all-in-one benefits administration system.

About DataPath

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, DataPath, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is a leading provider of technology solutions for the benefits administration industry. DataPath's Summit platform is the only cloud-based solution designed specifically for all-in-one, seamless administration of CDH, HSA, and COBRA accounts. The company holds several product patents as well as multiple national awards for its Captain Contributor™ employee education and engagement program. Learn more at dpath.com.

