Catalyst Clinical Research Acquires Aptus Clinical to Accelerate European Expansion, Broaden Client Services, and Enhance Patient Impact

The transaction capitalizes on the two company's combined geographic strengths, complementary service offerings and therapeutic expertise to advance industry-leading research for improved patient outcomes.

WILMINGTON, N.C. and ALDERLEY PARK, England, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Catalyst Clinical Research, a market-leading provider of clinical research services, announced a strategic acquisition of Aptus Clinical to expand the geographic reach of the two companies, and to enhance patient access to advanced, life-changing therapies. Together, the two entities will become one multi-region clinical research organization with an accelerated growth trajectory in both the U.S. and Europe.

Catalyst's offerings will now encompass extensive and expanded clinical consulting services, as it inherits Aptus' strong and established relationship with the Experimental Cancer Medicine Centre (ECMC) network to support trial set-up and clinical design input. Positioned at the forefront of novel cancer treatment trends, Catalyst's active portfolio serves more than 5,300 cancer patients in need and will grow by nearly 600 patients concurrent to this acquisition.

"We are thrilled to be working with Aptus Clinical to expand our reach in the European market, serving clients around the globe to help develop innovative new therapies, improve patient outcomes and enhance our company's long-term impact," said Catalyst Clinical Research CEO, Nick Dyer. "Our complementary service offerings and therapeutic area alignment will improve outcomes for all our clients."

"Catalyst continues to prove its capabilities as a leader in oncology clinical development and as a preferred strategic acquirer for growing businesses," said Vern Davenport, Partner at NovaQuest Capital Management and Catalyst Board Chairman. "Aptus provides Catalyst with a highly capable team of experts in Europe to accelerate its global ambitions, of which we are incredibly supportive." Catalyst Clinical Research is a portfolio company of global platform NovaQuest Capital Management, LLC.

Formed in 2014 by three former AstraZeneca clinical development experts, Aptus Clinical has rapidly established itself as a specialist CRO offering flexible clinical research solutions in oncology, cell and gene therapies and rare diseases. Together the companies, operating as Catalyst Oncology, will continue to deliver on a portfolio of more than 100 active oncology studies via a network of 500 keenly involved investigator sites. Additional studies outside the Oncology therapeutic area will be delivered under the Catalyst Flex solution and operating models.

"We are proud to partner with Catalyst to strengthen our shared commitment to delivering cutting edge science to patient populations who are in desperate need of new therapies", said Aptus Clinical CEO, Dr. Steve McConchie. "We firmly believe Aptus Clinical and Catalyst are better together and look forward to combining our decades of experience in developing and delivering high quality clinical trials to support our combined organisation to become a significant global provider of innovative clinical research solutions."

Combined headcount for the unified company will now exceed 800 staff members. Catalyst will also work to leverage Aptus' strategic site relationships integrating them into its own site network spanning North America and Europe. The clinical research organization joined forces with Triangle Biostatistics in 2019, and then with Ce3 in 2020. Although this is Catalyst's third M&A transaction, it is its first international union that will accelerate and expand the companies' geographic reach greatly.

About Catalyst Clinical Research:

Catalyst is a clinical development organization providing highly customizable clinical research solutions to the global biopharmaceutical industry through two established solutions: Catalyst Flex and Catalyst Oncology. With more than 700 staff across 35 countries, the company provides multi-therapeutic global resourcing and functional services through Catalyst Flex and a full-service oncology CRO offering through Catalyst Oncology. The company's flexible service model is built from more than a decade of listening to customers, devising customer-centric solutions, and helping them drive breakthrough clinical development studies leveraging Catalyst's expert teams and innovative technologies.

Catalyst is a portfolio company of NovaQuest Capital Management, LLC, a leading healthcare and life sciences investment firm.

About Aptus Clinical:

Aptus Clinical is a clinical contract research organisation that specialises in the design, conduct and delivery of early phase clinical studies with a particular focus in oncology, rare diseases, cell and gene therapies. Projects are delivered by a team of highly experienced drug development experts utilising their extensive network of academic links. Aptus Clinical aims to partner with clients to help them transform their promising science into valued medicines.

