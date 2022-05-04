BARE REPUBLIC ENCOURAGES CONSUMERS TO CUT SCREEN TIME AND GET OUTSIDE WITH NEW CAMPAIGN, 'EVERYBODY UNDER THE SUN'

BARE REPUBLIC ENCOURAGES CONSUMERS TO CUT SCREEN TIME AND GET OUTSIDE WITH NEW CAMPAIGN, 'EVERYBODY UNDER THE SUN'

Adventure-Proof™ sunscreen brand wants to reward outdoor activity with their 'Pledge to Get Outdoors'

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bare Republic, an innovation leader in healthy, environmentally conscious sunscreens is on a mission to get consumers to disconnect from their devices and get outside with those they love with their new "Everybody Under the Sun" campaign.

Everybody Under the Sun (PRNewswire)

In a shocking statistic, it was found that children, on average, only spend about 4-7 minutes outdoors every day and up to 7 hours in front of a screen1, while Americans as a whole spend only 8% of their time outside2. In response to this research, Bare Republic created a campaign to inspire everybody to spend more time safely under the sun, not in front of a screen.

"At Bare Republic, we believe that life's best moments are enjoyed together under the sun. It's the driving purpose behind why we create safe, healthy sun protection for the whole family – to make it easy to enjoy life's everyday adventures," said Christina Peng, Chief Marketing Officer at the brand. "The goal of this campaign is to get our community back outside, as research shows that time outside makes us happier, healthier humans."

To encourage a healthier and stress-free lifestyle, Bare Republic's 'Pledge to Get Outdoors,' asks consumers to commit to spending at least 10 minutes outside per day for 10 days. Those who make the pledge will receive a free Under the Sun Kit, which includes a sample of Bare Republic sunscreen, an outdoor time tracker, handy reminder magnet, product coupons, phone wallpapers, and playlists for all their continued outdoor adventures. Participants can share their adventures on social media using #UnderTheSunWithBR for a chance to win additional prizes.

The brand has also created a short promotional film to further convey the campaign message and has planned local activations to engage their community. To get the message out, Bare Republic will be conducting flyovers at select West Coast beaches encouraging beachgoers to put down their phones and enjoy the sun. San Diego locals will be invited to participate in events such as a Summer Bash and a skate style competition at a local shop.

Bare Republic's high-performance sunscreens are designed to help consumers enjoy the outdoors worry-free. With a wide variety of products for adults, babies and everyone in between, every thoughtfully-formulated sunscreen offers clinically proven, water-resistant protection that withstands the elements. All Bare Republic products are free from 1,400+ questionable ingredients, including phthalates and parabens.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.everybodyunderthesun.com/

About Bare Republic

We make safe, adventure-proof sunscreen to help our favorite people enjoy the outdoors with zero worries. Every formula is thoughtfully designed to protect you, the people you love, and the environment. For more information, please visit www.gobareoutside.com.

1 https://childmind.org/article/why-kids-need-to-spend-time-in-nature/

2 https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/resources/interactives/rad-resilient-city/references/37Natl_human_activity_survey_.pdf

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bare Republic