SECOND AVENUE CAPITAL PARTNERS PROVIDES A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY TO MARIA TASH

BOSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("SACP") (www.secondavecp.com) announced today it has provided a senior secured credit facility to MARIA TASH, a fine jewelry and luxury piercing brand founded by designer Maria Tashjian. The credit facility will be used to support increased working capital and fund additional inventory purchases as the company continues to grow and build out new retail locations.

MARIA TASH has revolutionized the fine jewelry industry and established luxury piercing. The brand is known for self-expression; the Curated Ear® is a technique Maria herself developed where clients combine studs and rings in unique stylings that reflect their personal aesthetics. The original store in Manhattan's East Village gained a devoted following in the early '90s, and MARIA TASH continues to expand globally across the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

MARIA TASH designs live at the intersection of fashion, jewelry, and beauty. Each piece is made to fit the wearer comfortably, like a second skin. With extraordinary attention to detail, Maria's breakthrough innovations are what sets her apart in the fashion industry.

"We are grateful to have SACP as a partner given their successful track record in the jewelry space," said Maria Tashjian, President. "MARIA TASH occupies a unique position in the industry and SACP appreciated that we do not fit into a pre-defined fine jewelry model. We are impressed with how quickly they familiarized themselves with the company, our history, our culture, and our goals. We see this as a long-term opportunity, and we are pleased to have the support of Second Avenue Capital Partners as we continue to scale the business."

"We're very pleased MARIA TASH entrusted us with their financing needs," said Chris O'Connor, President of Second Avenue Capital Partners. "We love working with companies that are trendsetters and leaders within their market segment, especially those with a clearly defined profile that other brands watch and emulate. MARIA TASH is one of those companies, not just in the states, but internationally. We're proud to be a part of MARIA TASH's vision and support their expanding footprint."

With the closing of the MARIA TASH transaction, SACP adds another fine jewelry brand to a list of clients that includes the recent financing transaction with myGemma. SACP's clients benefit from the industry vertical resources provided by other Schottenstein affiliates. Fast, flexible capital solutions from SACP have given a strategic advantage to many retail and consumer products companies as they pursue opportunities for growth.

About Second Avenue Capital Partners – Second Avenue Capital Partners, LLC ("SACP") (www.secondavecp.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, specializes in asset-based loans for the broader retail and consumer products industry. Serving middle-market companies, SACP leverages the experience of retail operators, product merchants, and lenders to deliver an array of customized, capital solutions. A unique merchant perspective gives SACP the ability to recognize and unlock value in assets other capital providers often overlook or do not understand. The firm's tailored financial solutions are a vital resource for clients seeking capital to effectuate strategy and achieve financial objectives. SACP is headquartered in Boston with additional offices in New York, Columbus, and Los Angeles.

About MARIA TASH – MARIA TASH is a leading fine jewelry and luxury piercing brand with a cult following of celebrity and industry fans around the globe. Founded in New York in 1993 by Maria Tashjian, Maria and her team of trained experts have earned a reputation for offering the best service and expertise in the curation of individualized styles. Today, MARIA TASH has permanent locations in London, Dublin, Dubai, Miami, and a flagship store in New York City.

