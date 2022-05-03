Quantum to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference | Virtual

Participation Date : Tuesday, May 10th

Format : 1x1 meetings with investors

B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference | Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA

Participation Date : Wednesday, May 25th

Format : Fireside Chat at 10:50 a.m. PT and 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the day

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

