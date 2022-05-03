NexBank Capital, Inc. Increases Preferred Stock Offering to $260 Million

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial services company and holding company of NexBank, today announced that due to strong investor demand, it closed a third private placement of $60 million of 60,000 shares of Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B on May 2, 2022. With this third closing, the Company's preferred stock offerings have reached $260 million in aggregate since the initial closing in 2021.

NexBank Capital, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/NexBank Capital, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

NexBank Capital, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds of the offering as growth capital and for other general corporate purposes. The Company's preferred stock has a private credit rating of 'BBB' from Egan-Jones Ratings Company.

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to NexBank Capital, Inc. in the offering.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale is not permitted.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a financial services company that serves its clients through three core businesses: Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. It provides customized financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions and corporations nationwide.

NexBank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NexBank Capital, Inc.