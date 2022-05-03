Integration Partners, a ConvergeOne Company, Recognized as a 2021 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integration Partners, a ConvergeOne Company, a national IT services engineering firm, today announced that it was recognized as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognizes partners who have developed innovative solutions that drive new business, provided an exceptional customer experience, and overachieved financial goals.

Integration Partners, a ConvergeOne Company, was recognized in the category of 2021 Overall Partner of the Year for its ability to develop innovative data center and cloud-connected network solutions that integrate Juniper Networks technologies.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Juniper Networks' leading partners in developing open, scalable solutions that drive greater productivity and competitiveness for our clients," said David Raftery, Vice President, Integration Partners, a ConvergeOne Company. "This award reflects our mutual dedication to a customer-focused partnership. We look forward to achieving our customers' goals with recognizable business outcomes."

The Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The program not only recognizes partners for their outstanding performance, but also focuses on partner development through specializations, certification, and Enterprise Plus and Deal Registration programs that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-driven enterprise.

"Integration Partners has gone above and beyond this past year, delivering very strong results to earn this recognition," said Gordon Mackintosh, VP, Global Channels and Virtual Sales at Juniper Networks. "Their customer-first approach paid dividends, and Juniper is excited to continue partnering with them to help customers build reliable, secure, AI-driven networks."

About Integration Partners, a ConvergeOne Company

Integration Partners, a ConvergeOne Company is an award-winning, nationwide IT services engineering firm specializing in solutions that are open, scalable and drive to greater productivity and competitiveness for our clients. Our solutions and services portfolio provides enterprises with Cloud, Security, Collaboration, Core Infrastructure, and Managed Services.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including AWS, Avaya, Cisco, Dell Technologies, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and Palo Alto to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

