Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Celebrates Four Years of Making An Impact

The national life insurance carrier donated over $1 million through 500 donations to non-profits since the launch of its charitable program

CANTON, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, is celebrating the four year anniversary of its corporate citizenship program this month. The Making An Impact program was established in 2018 to support worthy causes through donations, volunteer efforts, and partnerships with local and industry organizations, and continues to generate a strong impact within the communities it serves. In just four years, Boston Mutual Life has donated more than $1 million and over 500 donations to non-profits through the Making An Impact program.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co) (PRNewswire)

Boston Mutual Life saw a 60% increase in total donations and a 33% increase in employee participation, compared to 2020.

"At Boston Mutual Life, we are honored to support so many worthy organizations and causes and truly make a difference through our Making An Impact program," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "As a mutual life insurance company, we highly value finding different ways to pay it forward to the communities in which we serve, especially in a year where there continued to be a significant need for assistance. We look forward to continuing our efforts throughout 2022 and beyond."

The company's charitable efforts focus on three pillars: community and family; education; and environment. Last year, many fundraising and volunteering opportunities were limited due to COVID-19 guidelines, but the need was greater than ever. As a life insurance company that takes pride in living its mutuality by being there in a time of need, Making An Impact continued to make monetary donations and provide support throughout the community.

In 2021, Boston Mutual Life donated over $250,000 to 94 charitable causes across 13 states, including 65 in Massachusetts and 8 in Nebraska (where the company's corporate offices are based). The company also matched over $5,000 to 34 different non-profits through its employee matching gift program. Boston Mutual Life saw a 60% increase in total donations and a 33% increase in employee participation, compared to 2020. The non-profit organizations supported by

the organization ranged across a wide range of areas, from food banks and shelters to emergency funds and environmental causes, and included regional and national organizations. As a result of the support provided to charitable causes in Massachusetts, Boston Mutual Life was named a top charitable contributor by the Boston Business Journal in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company's Making An Impact program, please visit: https://www.bostonmutual.com/about-us/making-an-impact/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

