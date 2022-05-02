The World Asthma Foundation Announces Speakers for Microbiome First Summit

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

FOLSOM, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On this World Asthma Day, May 3, 2002, The Microbiome First - Pathway to Sustainable Healthcare Summit organization committee invites healthcare professionals, non-communicable disease community leaders, and stakeholders to participate in the inaugural Microbiome First Summit, a virtual event taking place online at MicrobiomeFirst.org this May, 17-19, 2022. FREE to participants.

For detailed information and to register, visit https://microbiomefirst.org/

The event, Microbiome First - Pathway to Sustainable Healthcare Summit, kicks off the inaugural event underwritten and moderated by the World Asthma Foundation (WAF), which is pleased to announce the following speakers:

Event Keynote

RODNEY DIETERT, PHD
Cornell University Professor Emeritus
Ithaca, NY, USA
Author of The Human Superorganism.
Keynote: "Big Picture View of Our Tiny Microbes"

Researcher Sessions

MARIE-CLAIRE ARRIETA, PHD
Assistant Professor, departments of Physiology, Pharmacology, and Pediatrics, University of Calgary
Calgary AB, CANADA 
Session: "The intestinal microbiome in early life: health and disease"

JAEYUN SUNG, PHD
Assistant Professor, Microbiome Program, Center for Individualized Medicine, Mayo Clinic.
Rochester, MN, USA
Session: "A predictive index for health status using species-level gut microbiome profiling"

KATRINE L. WHITESON, PHD
Assistant Professor, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry School of Biological Sciences
Associate Director, UCI Microbiome Initiative
Irvine, CA, USA 
Session: "High-Fiber, Whole-Food Dietary Intervention Alters the Human Gut Microbiome but Not Fecal Short-Chain Fatty Acids"

LISA AZIZ-ZADEH, PHD
Expert on the brain's role in creativity, language and empathy.
Associate Professor in the USC Chan Division of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy
Los Angeles, CA, USA 
Session: "Research That Potentially Links Autism and Brain-Gut Microbiome" or Brain-Gut-Microbiome System: Pathways and Implications for Autism Spectrum Disorder

MARTIN KRIEGEL, MD, PHD 
Chief of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at University Hospital of Münster
GERMANY 
Associate Professor Adjunct of Immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine. 
Updated Session: "Dietary Resistant Starch Effects on Gut Pathobiont Translocation and Systemic Autoimmunity"

ERICA & JUSTIN SONNENBURG, PHD 
Senior research scientist and Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Stanford University School of Medicine. 
Palo Alto, CA, USA 
Session: "Gut-microbiota-targeted diets modulate human immune status" 

EMMA HAMILTON-WILLIAMS, PHD 
Associate Professor 
Principal Research Fellow 
The University of Queensland Diamantina Institute 
Faculty of Medicine 
The University of Queensland 
Translational Research Institute 
Woolloongabba, QLD, AUSTRALIA 
Session: "Metabolite-based dietary supplementation in human type 1 diabetes is associated with microbiota and immune modulation" 

ANDRES CUBILLOS-RUIZ, PHD 
Scientist, Wyss Institute of Harvard University and Institute of Medical Engineering and Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology 
Cambridge, MA, USA 
Session: Protecting the gut microbiota from antibiotics with engineered live biotherapeutics"

EMERAN A MAYER, MD
Gastroenterologist, Neuroscientist,  Distinguished Research Professor 
Department of Medicine, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine 
Executive Director, G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience at UCLA 
Founding Director, UCLA Brain Gut Microbiome Center. 
Los Angeles, CA, USA 
Session: "The Gut–Brain Axis and the Microbiome: Mechanisms and Clinical Implications"

BENOIT CHASSAING, PHD 
Principal Investigator, Chassaing Lab 
Associate professor, French National Institute of Health and Medical Research. 
Paris, FRANCE 
Session: "Ubiquitous food additive and microbiota and intestinal environment"

SEI WON LEE, MD, PHD 
Associate Professor 
College of Medicine, University of Ulsan 
Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Asan Medical Center 
Seoul, KOREA 
Session:  "The therapeutic application of gut-lung axis in chronic respiratory disease"

PATRICIA MACCHIAVERNI, PHD 
Clinical and translational researcher 
Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia 
Perth, WA, AUSTRALIA 
Honorary Research Associate, Telethon Kids Institute. 
Session: "House dust mite shedding in human milk: a neglected cause of Allergy susceptibility?" 

LIEKE VAN DEN ELSEN, PHD 
Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia, Australia 
Honorary Research Associate, Telethon Kids Institute. 
Perth, WA, AUSTRALIA 
Session: "Gut Microbiota by Breastfeeding: The Gateway to Allergy Prevention"

PAUL TURNER, PHD 
Rachel Carson Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Yale University
Microbiology faculty member, Yale School of Medicine. 
New Haven, CT, USA 
Session: "New Yale Center to Advance Phage Research, Understanding, Treatments, Training, Education"

Media Supporter Content 

TONI HARTMAN 
PRINCIPAL 
Microbiome Courses 
London England UK 
Session "Educating Parents About 'Seeding And Feeding' A Baby's Microbiome" 

Summit Details:

The goal of the Microbiome First - Sustainable Healthcare Summit is to improve quality of life at reduced cost by addressing the microbiome first, as recent research shows that all of these non-communicable diseases have a relationship to the microbiome.

For additional information visit https://microbiomefirst.org/ or on Twitter at @MicrobiomeFirst  https://twitter.com/MicrobiomeFirst

SOURCE World Asthma Foundation

