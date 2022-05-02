LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.524 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. (PRNewswire)

First Quarter Highlights

The Company crossed $1 billion in total assets

First quarter organic loan growth of $29 million , exclusive of PPP loans

Noninterest bearing deposits grew $36 million since December 31, 2021

Net interest margin expands to 3.40%

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased by the results of our first quarter free of merger-related charges related to the combination with GNB Financial Services, Inc., crossing over the $1 billion threshold and demonstrating growing earnings potential as we begin to recognize economies of scale and increasing operating leverage." He continued, "Key additions within areas experiencing varying levels of market disruption, including the York and Delaware Valley markets, are expected to help fuel further loan and earnings growth and complement the strong performance of our core Capital, Lancaster and Gratz Regions."

Total assets were $1.036 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $932.8 million at December 31, 2021 and $443.8 million at March 31, 2021.1 Deposits and net loans as of March 31, 2022 totaled $862.2 million and $727.6 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021 and $388.8 million and $233.1 million, respectively, at March 31, 2021. The $15.8 million increase in net loans from December 31, 2021 includes $29 million in primarily commercial organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $13.2 million to $10.6 million at March 31, 2022. The $90.5 million increase in deposits from December 31, 2021 was driven largely by a $20 million increase in brokered deposits and $35.9 million increase in noninterest bearing demand accounts. Technology enhancements, such as digital account opening, continue to provide increased opportunities for the Bank to acquire new client relationships that service clients in a more efficient and cost effective manner.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $1.2 million, representing 0.12% of total assets. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $5.6 million, inclusive of $4.1 million in loans held for sale. The allowance for loan losses measured 0.47% of total loans, or approximately 0.91% of the non-purchased portfolio, at March 31, 2022. The total reserve when including the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the merger totaled $10.1 million or approximately 1.38% of the combined portfolio at March 31, 2022.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $7.5 million compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of average asset growth. Net interest income does not include recognition of any fees from SBA PPP loans, which were included in purchase accounting adjustments in connection with the GNB Financial merger. Net interest margin increased to 3.40% in the first quarter of 2022 from 3.30% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin was primarily a result of an increase in yield on loans. Non-interest income increased from $581 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $711 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, driven largely by a gain on the sale of an SBA loan.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $6.1 million, compared to $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the absence of merger related expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense remained relatively steady quarter over quarter, with a slight increase to $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.6 million for the prior quarter. This increase reflected compensation costs related to the Bank's expansion in the Delaware Valley and York markets in addition to certain strategic hires to support continued growth.

Shareholders' equity decreased from $109.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $106.3 million at March 31, 2022 due to a $4.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) as a result of unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in interest rates. The unrealized loss was partially offset by net income less dividends declared.

On April 8, 2022, the Company completed a $20.0 million private placement of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032, structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes. The Company subsequently contributed $15 million of the proceeds to the Bank as additional capital.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

1 Due to the merger of LINKBANCORP, Inc. and GNB Financial Services, Inc. effective September 18, 2021, all periods prior to such date represent the results of GNB Financial Services, Inc. as the accounting acquirer in the merger.

Contact:

Nicole Ulmer

Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

717.803.8895

IR@linkbancorp.com

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)































March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)











ASSETS











Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 6,425

$ 8,620

$ 11,067 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

102,704

13,970

31,227 Cash and cash equivalents

109,129

22,590

42,294 Certificates of deposit with other banks

12,828

12,828

15,566 Securities available for sale, at fair value

93,202

103,783

132,429 Securities held to maturity

5,000

—

— Loans held for sale

4,074

3,860

— Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,443 at March 31,

2022, $3,152 at December 31, 2021, and $2,787 at March 31, 2021

727,618

711,664

233,101 Investments in restricted bank stock

3,612

2,685

2,452 Premises and equipment, net

5,253

5,289

3,373 Right-of-Use Asset – Premises

4,605

4,680

— Bank-owned life insurance

18,898

18,787

8,882 Goodwill and other intangible assets

37,085

37,152

2,770 Deferred tax asset

5,092

4,038

251 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

9,281

5,407

2,635 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763

$ 443,753 LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 165,228

$ 129,243

$ 77,637 Interest bearing

696,942

642,422

311,123 Total deposits

862,170

771,665

388,760 Other Borrowings

36,117

19,814

703 Subordinated Debt

20,653

20,696

— Operating Lease Liabilities

4,606

4,680

— Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,790

6,285

3,540 TOTAL LIABILITIES

929,336

823,140

393,003 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock

—

—

— Common stock

99

99

3,912 Surplus

82,930

82,910

17,749 Retained earnings

25,623

24,836

26,892 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(2,312)

1,778

2,385 Treasury stock

—

—

(188) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

106,340

109,623

50,750 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763

$ 443,753

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended





3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)













INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans receivable, including fees

$ 7,763

$ 7,286

$ 2,676

Other

619

651

648

Total interest and dividend income

8,382

7,937

3,324

INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits

665

621

504

Other Borrowings

33

25

7

Subordinated Debt

207

212

—

Total interest expense

905

858

511

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR

LOAN LOSSES

7,477

7,079

2,813

Provision for loan losses

280

100

47

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

LOAN LOSSES

7,197

6,979

2,766

NONINTEREST INCOME













Service charges on deposit accounts

210

216

194

Bank-owned life insurance

110

77

45

Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale

13

74

—

Gain on sale of secondary market mortgage loans

180

—

287

Other

198

214

44

Total noninterest income

711

581

570

NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

3,656

3,602

1,103

Occupancy

281

406

162

Equipment and data processing

597

537

238

Professional fees

228

421

223

FDIC insurance

204

81

30

Bank Shares Tax

183

174

87

Merger Related Expenses

—

616

—

Other

949

957

195

Total noninterest expense

6,098

6,794

2,038

Income before income tax expense

1,810

766

1,298

Income tax (benefit) expense

286

(22)

173

NET INCOME

$ 1,524

$ 788

$ 1,125

















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.16

$ 0.08

$ 0.20

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.15

$ 0.08

$ 0.20

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,













BASIC

9,826,435

9,822,273

5,691,686

DILUTED

10,053,684

10,178,487

5,691,686



LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)













As Of or For the Three Months Ended ('Dollars In Thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Operating Highlights







Net Income

$ 1,524

$ 788 Net Interest Income

7,477

7,079 Provision for Loan Losses

280

100 Non-Interest Income

711

581 Non-Interest Expense

6,098

6,794









Financial Condition Data







Total Assets

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763 Loans Held for Investment, Net

727,618

711,664









Noninterest-bearing Deposits

165,228

129,243 Interst-bearing Deposits

696,942

642,422 Total Deposits

862,170

771,665









Selected Ratios







Net Interest Margin

3.40%

3.30% Annualized Return on Assets

0.62%

0.33% Annualized Return on Equity

5.64%

2.87%









Capital Ratios (Bank-Level)







Total Capital Ratio

11.14%

11.50% Tier 1 Capital Ratio

10.67%

11.02% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

10.67%

11.02% Leverage Ratio

8.71%

8.85%









Asset Quality Data







Non-performing Assets

$ 1,246

$ 1,410 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.12%

0.15% Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.17%

0.20% Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")

$ 3,443

$ 3,106 AFLL to Total Loans

0.47%

0.43%

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, INC.