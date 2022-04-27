Viance Expands R&D Department

Viance hires Dr. Rufai Ibrahim as Sr. Formulation Chemist

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viance is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Rufai Ibrahim, an experienced formulation chemist with a history of working in biotechnology and the coatings industry.

Dr. Rufai Ibrahim, Sr. Formulation Chemist for Viance, LLC (PRNewswire)

Dr. Ibrahim earned his doctorate in Philosophy (PhD) in Polymer Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Ibrahim's chemistry formulation experience includes development work with Syngenta and Sherwin Williams, with clinical pharmacology experience with Nuventra.

Dr. Kevin Archer, Director of Research and Development with Viance, states, "Dr. Ibrahim's knowledge of formulation chemistry will expand our efforts in developing new chemistries for wood preservatives and fire retardant product formulations. Our continuing goal is to provide the wood preservation industry with environmentally advanced solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural applications."

About Viance

Viance, a leading provider of wood treatment preservatives, offers an extensive range of advanced wood treatment technologies and services to the global wood preservation industry. With expertise in wood biocides and wood protection chemicals, Viance raises the benchmark in the development of advanced building material solutions and utility pole protection that improve the performance and durability of wood products. Visit treatedwood.com, ultrapolenxt.com and designwood.com.

