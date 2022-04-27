Pinpoints personalized data driven dashboards

Pinpoints dashboards quickly show managers their responsibilities while monitoring the status of their agents

NASHUA, N.H., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 20 years, Pinpoint Global has delivered the most comprehensive learning management systems (LMS) to the financial services industry. Pinpoint introduces its latest technology innovation—data driven dashboards. Pinpoint dashboards provide clients real-time insights of their downline personnel's status against training, coaching and compliance requirements. Additionally, advisors and wholesalers have personalized dashboard homepages linking them to their training, compliance requirements, content libraries and other productivity materials.

Pinpoint Global (PRNewswire)

"The design of Pinpoint's dashboards has been extremely well received by Pinpoint's clients. Client's seeing the dashboards immediately recognize the benefits they will have managing their business and sales force," says Bob Sullivan, CEO of Pinpoint Global Communications.

Some benefits dashboards provide include providing managers the ability to quickly see who is on track and who is falling behind assigned training and compliance—without sorting through cumbersome reports. Dashboards enable managers to view their recruiting pipeline and sales production data without leaving the Pinpoint LMS. Managers can quickly see who is ready to sell and who poses a risk against required assigned training and compliance programs.

Dashboards provide significant value to individuals by providing them real-time access to their status relative to training and other assignments. From their homepage, they can stay up to speed on news, register for events, receive manager assignments and access key productivity materials.

About Pinpoint Global Communications

Pinpoint Global is the recognized leader of on-demand, on-line training and compliance solutions for the financial services and health insurance industries. Pinpoint's financial services clients include; MassMutual, Cetera, Equitable Advisors, Equitable Distributors, MetLife, AIG, Prudential, Allianz, Lincoln Financial, Manulife, Raymond James LTD., Guardian Life, and more than fifty (50) others. Pinpoint's health plan clients include; Cigna, BlueCross Blue Shield of Minnesota, BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan, Wellmark, Regence, BlueCross Blue Shield of Louisiana, the BlueCross BlueShield Association and more than 25 other health plans.

The Pinpoint platform enables clients to deliver required training and relevant information to salespeople, agents, wholesalers and employees in ways that keep their attention, improve their understanding and easily track their progress. Additionally, administrators and management personnel possess the capability to track and monitor progress through real-time reports.

Pinpoint also provides video, audio and flash animation production, to SCORM compliant presentation authoring and hosting, to custom designed portals.

