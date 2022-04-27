Miami Beach's World-Famous Waters Inspire Seasonal Travel Experiences

The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority celebrates the destination's seven miles of shoreline and surf with water-based events and activities

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently recognized as "the world's most photogenic beach," Miami Beach is ready to welcome travelers to a collection of events and activities in celebration of the destination's travel-worthy waters.* From the annual Hyundai Air & Sea Show paying tribute to American's heroes to destination deep-sea fishing excursions and wellness rituals embracing the power of salt water, The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority invites visitors and locals to experience the views and activities rooted in natural beauty and relaxation benefits found in the destination's surrounding waters.

Recently recognized as “the world’s most photogenic beach,” Miami Beach is ready to welcome travelers to a collection of events and activities in celebration of the destination’s travel-worthy waters. (PRNewswire)

"Miami Beach uniquely delivers experiences in the spirit and power of the seven miles of shoreline and waters that naturally draw visitors from around the globe," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "As we prepare for an unprecedented summer travel season ahead, we recognize the need to offer activities and events that showcase one of our city's most sought-after and photographed assets."

Visitors can choose from a variety of water-based activities that best suit their style, both at sea or on-shore, thanks to top recommendations from The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority including:

Hyundai Air & Sea Show – Attendees can take in the sweeping ocean views and salute America's heroes during the annual show set on the shores of Miami Beach on May 28 th and 29th. "The Greatest Show Above the Earth" showcases the men, women, technology and equipment from all five branches of the United States Military as well as police, firefighters and their first responder agencies. This two-day event features offshore powerboat racing exhibitions, extreme water sports, a military display village and more. Tickets are available for purchase at usasalute.com.

Miami Beach Fishing Charters – Adventure seekers will easily find world-class fishing options including offshore, deep sea and wreck fishing just off the shores of Miami Beach . From half-day to full-day excursions, experienced teams – Adventure seekers will easily find world-class fishing options including offshore, deep sea and wreck fishing just off the shores of. From half-day to full-day excursions, experienced teams like Miami Beach Fishing Charters , can customize experiences for any level of fisher, allowing visitors to spend an active and educational day at sea.

Salt Float Bath Therapy – For those who prefer to stay on land, – For those who prefer to stay on land, The Carillon Miami Wellness Resort offers spa-goers the opportunity to float their stress away in a weightless saltwater bath that incorporates 800 pounds of Epsom salt. The experience helps release natural endorphins, relieve muscle pain, calm anxieties and stimulate blood flow. Stellar ocean views poolside are always available post-treatment.

Luxury Yacht Experiences – Singles, couples, friends and families can all enjoy a day on the water with . Custom itineraries can include a tour of gorgeous architecture and celebrity home views, an afternoon learning the ropes on how to operate a water vessel, culinary experiences catered by local private chefs and secondary water sports including kayaking, paddleboarding and access to jet skis. – Singles, couples, friends and families can all enjoy a day on the water with Miami Beach Luxury Yacht Charters . Custom itineraries can include a tour of gorgeous architecture and celebrity home views, an afternoon learning the ropes on how to operate a water vessel, culinary experiences catered by local private chefs and secondary water sports including kayaking, paddleboarding and access to jet skis.

A Dose of Vitamin Sea – Guests can take up residence at the new, retro-chic August 2022 . – Guests can take up residence at the new, retro-chic Waterside Hotel and Suites , located just steps from the ocean. In addition to spacious accommodations and beautiful swimming pools to relax in, Waterside Hotel and Suites is offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy 20% off when they book a stay between now and

Aspen Ideas: Climate – A multi-day event addressing a changing climate May 9 – 12th, – A multi-day event addressing a changing climate– 12th, Aspen Ideas: Climate , will provide an opportunity for all to come together and discuss the needed action to help preserve the earth's bounty around the globe. Visitors can join a number of the world's most ambitious climate problem solvers from across the country and beyond during this major public event created to foster engagement in the formidable climate challenge with a deeper appreciation for what is necessary — and possible.

"As a global destination known for stunning beaches and waters, we are proud to provide our visitors with diverse options to experience, support and embrace our natural surroundings on Miami Beach," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "Through upcoming events and activities offered on Miami Beach, we hope travelers make a true connection with our community through the power and beauty of our destination's shoreline."

Future Miami Beach visitors looking to experience the destination by water can download the award-winning Experience Miami Beach App for free to access a collection of curated tours and can follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram for an insider's guide on how best to enjoy Miami Beach's travel-worthy waters.

CONTACT: Private Label Marketing, mbvca@privatelabel-marketing.com

*The findings came from Inkifi's recent study, a non-scientific survey of the most popular hashtags used across travel categories such as hotels, landmarks, restaurants and beaches.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority